Overseeing project teams by developing project plans, assigning work, documenting systems requirements and design, and implementing policies and procedures;

Performing audits of Public Safety Systems to maintain compliance with local, state, and federal requirements;

Developing remediation and improvement plans based on identified vulnerabilities during audits;

Coordinating network and security changes with the Department of Technology Services;

Managing the Public Safety Infrastructure equipment refresh and procurement process; and

Monitoring IT infrastructure vendors' compliance with established agreements and performance measures.

Managing project teams working on large-scale or complex IT infrastructure projects;

Cyber-security, vulnerability detection, and assessment;

System backup recovery servers; and

Network and telecommunications operations.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Job Title: SENIOR PUBLIC SAFETY TECHNOLOGY SPECIALIST Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $68,016.00 - $103,958.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 1425 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington "METRO-accessible", Virginia The Arlington County Public Safety Information Technology (PSIT) group is hiring a Senior Public Safety Technology Specialist to provide leadership for projects which focus on the maintenance and security of IT infrastructure supporting systems for the Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, and Office of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management. The PSIT group is comprised of Applications, Infrastructure, and Project Management teams who work on specialized projects that support public safety departments' continuously evolving IT needs within the county.Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or other directly related field,significant experience that includes system infrastructure design, implementation, support, maintenance, and security auditing; and analyzing and documenting complex IT systems.Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year for year basis.Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:Special Requirements: Must be willing to complete a pre-hire background check as a condition of employment which may include extensive checks of the following: criminal record, driving record, education, professional credentials and credit history. You will be required to sign a release authorizing the County to obtain your background information.Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the application process and are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions.Additional Information:This is a 40 hour a week position, with flexible work hours generally between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.