Installation of all components of OBIA version 11.1.1.x (with ODI)

Implementation experience with high availability architecture for OBIA/ODI/OBIEE

Implementation experience with multiple authentication providers

Develop, prepare and conduct periodic training in the use of Business Intelligence tools for the functional user community

Write reports, business correspondence and procedure manuals.

Strong Teamwork skills and attitude. Partner with Infrastructure Team (both Linux & Windows platforms) to enable and support capacity planning, performance tuning, systems support & troubleshooting.

Works in tandem with the Infrastructure Manager, Lead Systems Engineer manager and technical team in the installation, configuration and analysis of OBIA/ODI/OBIEE platform solutions

Analyze information requirements specified in the Functional Requirements documents and by end-user to design the data structures to support these requirements.

Work closely with business analysts, developers and database administrators to plan, design, develop and implement applications, scripts, procedures and metadata for relational databases.

OBIEE 11g (or greater) high availability installation/administration experience

OBIA 11.1.1.x installation/administration experience

Functional knowledge of *nix operating systems

Position requires active SECRET clearance; SSBI may be required for future releases

10+ years professional technical consulting experience; At least 5 years as an Oracle Middleware Administrator



1 year experience and a desire for mentoring junior administrators and cross-functional teams

OBIEE/ODI/OBIA Administrator and configuration Ability to work in a team environment at the senior level Ability to work independently to develop solid solutions quickly in a fast-paced environment Ability to quickly adapt to technology changes and support development of mitigation strategies

1 OBIA/OBIEE Administrator, Senior Level JobThe candidate will support the lead Administrator with architecting, scoping, designing, deploying and configuring Business Intelligence tools leveraging Oracle middleware. Designs will support business processes against high-volume data sources across the full SDLC environment.The ideal candidate will have a working knowledge of the DoD acquisition process and the associated milestones, development process and documentation requirements. In addition, the candidate will be an experienced administrator with demonstrated success deploying the OBIEE across multiple environments, enclaves, platforms and sites. The system will be the largest PeoplSoft/Oracle deployment in the world with over 85 different environments across multiple platforms, sites, and networks.The successful candidate will understand large, complex ERP systems that include PeopleSoft and Oracle solutions. This opportunity requires the ability to design and configure multiple OBIEE solutions, including the ability to generate reports. Candidates must be able to demonstrate strong proficiency in all aspects of an OBIEE application solution design, administration, configuration and deployment.The successful canndidate's OBIA/OBIEE Admin skills and capabilities include, but are not limited to:• Support production with working knowledge of the necessary application components• Solid written and oral communication skills:2 Required Quals:3 Desired Quals•Proven experience delivering enterprise-wide BI, analytics, performance management and data warehouse solutions using a solution delivery methodology framework.•Detailed working knowledge of Oracle ERP source systems; 3-5 years Oracle PeopleSoft experience Detailed working knowledge of Oracle ERP source systems; 3-5 years Oracle PeopleSoft experience • Direct hands-on experience working with OBIA, ODI, Oracle BI * Server, Oracle BI Answers, Oracle BI Publisher, Oracle BI physical layer, Oracle BI BMM layer, Oracle BI presentation layer, OBIEE meta data repositories, OBIEE report migration.•Successful track record establishing multiple successful implementations of OBIA applications with ODI and OBIEE BI Server architectures and metadata management • Knowledge and experiences in defining enterprise BI strategy, architect and roadmap to enable enterprise-wide BI, analytics and performance management solutions4 Key Skills: