Responsibilities

The Associate Director of Regional Advancement will be responsible for engaging a portfolio of donors, prospective donors, business corporations, Marymount alumni and friends in assigned territories in the DC/Maryland/Northern Virginia region, as well as across the country.

This individual will steward and cultivate relationships to secure support for Marymount University.

This position reports to the Vice President of University Advancement.

Minimum Qualifications

The successful candidate will possess a bachelorâ€™s degree and a minimum of two years experience in non-profit constituent engagement, customer service, fundraising, marketing, financial services or related field.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.