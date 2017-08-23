Supports Anesthesia by assisting anesthesia personnel with supplies and equipment needed to provide a safe and seamless experience for surgical patients. Performs IV insertions and assists with central line insertions.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Heartsaver AED

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Heartsaver AED or BLS required within 90 days of hire.