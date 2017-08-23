ANESTHESIA ATTENDANT - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Aug 23, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Supports Anesthesia by assisting anesthesia personnel with supplies and equipment needed to provide a safe and seamless experience for surgical patients. Performs IV insertions and assists with central line insertions.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Heartsaver AED

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Heartsaver AED or BLS required within 90 days of hire.

