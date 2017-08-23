ANESTHESIA ATTENDANT - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Aug 23, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Supports Anesthesia by assisting anesthesia personnel with supplies and equipment needed to provide a safe and seamless experience for surgical patients. Performs IV insertions and assists with central line insertions.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support, Heartsaver AED
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Heartsaver AED or BLS required within 90 days of hire.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New