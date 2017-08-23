Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Bus Driver II, Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) - Facilities Management

The Bus Driver II serves primarily as an operator of all sizes of University transit vehicles along all published routes and scheduled charters in compliance with local, federal and University regulations governing transit vehicle operations to provide safe and efficient mass transit operations for the Georgetown University community. Duties include but are not limited to:

Operates all types of University mass transit vehicles to transport University employee, student and visitors within campus and to and from off campus locations . Operates buses on daily scheduled routes to pick up students from Metro and bus stops and other off-campus locations. Operates other equipment, such as mini shuttles for on-campus transportation. May operate especially equipped vans to transport students/employees with disabilities. Checks IDs or passes.

. Operates buses on daily scheduled routes to pick up students from Metro and bus stops and other off-campus locations. Operates other equipment, such as mini shuttles for on-campus transportation. May operate especially equipped vans to transport students/employees with disabilities. Checks IDs or passes. Conducts pre-trip inspections and performs routine maintenance to ensure the vehicle is clean and safe to operate. Checks engine, oil and other fluids, brakes and lights. Takes corrective action as necessary to include adding fluid, changing light bulbs or informing supervisor of a problem. Checks bus/van for cleanliness - and clean as necessary.

Checks engine, oil and other fluids, brakes and lights. Takes corrective action as necessary to include adding fluid, changing light bulbs or informing supervisor of a problem. Checks bus/van for cleanliness - and clean as necessary. Communicates with supervisor or other authorized department personnel in accordance with department guidelines to ensure effective communications. Carries a two-way radio at all times while on duty to enable department staff to notify driver of problems and special needs and to keep dispatcher notified of time of arrival and departure at each stop. Notifies supervisor immediately of problems relating to bus operation, customer complaints and related matters. Completes and submits vehicle inspection, accident and similar reports to enable department to maintain a written record of regular maintenance and problems.

Carries a two-way radio at all times while on duty to enable department staff to notify driver of problems and special needs and to keep dispatcher notified of time of arrival and departure at each stop. Notifies supervisor immediately of problems relating to bus operation, customer complaints and related matters. Completes and submits vehicle inspection, accident and similar reports to enable department to maintain a written record of regular maintenance and problems. Follows all local motor vehicle laws and regulations and applicable University rules and guidelines to ensure efficient and safe transportation of passengers.

Serves as OTM representative to perform access control and parking enforcement duties. Provides reliable information to drivers and visitors and surveys parking areas to enforce parking regulations. Will issue citations for vehicles as required. When performing access control duties, will be responsible for collecting money and maintaining records of same.

Requirements

High School diploma or equivalent certification.

Commercial Driver's License - Class B with air brake qualifications and passenger endorsement from jurisdiction where incumbent resides.

At least six months of experience operating passenger buses, vans, or similar public service.

Combination of equivalent training and experience acceptable.

If conditionally offered employment, candidate must successfully pass pre-employment drug and alcohol test.

Duties require the incumbent to sit for extended periods while operating a vehicle, as well as to walk, stand, reach, bend, and lift light to moderate weight items, to inspect vehicles and perform routine maintenance, to maintain good eyesight, and to remain alert at all times.

Incumbent is subject to random and for-cause drug and alcohol testing.

The Bus Driver is an emergency position that requires that incumbent report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late or closing early. Incumbent supports snow removal.

