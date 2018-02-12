Registered Nurse for an ACT Team

Employer
Community Connections
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Community Connections, Inc. DC's largest private not-for-profit mental health core service agency, seeks a full time Registered Nurse to join the staff of its Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program for adults with serious mental illness. The ACT Nurse, an RN, provides nursing services, psychosocial support and daily clinical assistance to the team's consumers. The nurse is at the forefront of integrating behavioral and physical health for consumers assigned to the team. The nurse functions on an ACT team in a fully integrated manner. Great location, vibrant and dedicated staff, competitive compensation. No evening or weekend hours.

Must be licensed and currently registered to practice. Submit CV and weekly availability to Chad Holm, LPC, Director of ACT at

