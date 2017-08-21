NP/PA FAMILY MEDICINE KING GEORGE VIRGINIA
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- King George, VA
- Posted
- Aug 21, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Pratt Medical Group Dahlgren Campus is seeking a NP/PA for their Family Medicine position in King George Virginia. This is a full time Monday through Friday 830a-5p position, there is no call.
The Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of medical group. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The NP is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse
Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Nurse Practitioner experience preferred. The NP maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and the medical group and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.