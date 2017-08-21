Sentara Neurosurgery Specialists are seeking an NP or PA to join their team at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Working hours are Monday through Friday 8-430p with scheduled call hours.

The hospital-based Physician Assistant (PA) is responsible for providing health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups in the hospital setting, independently and/or under the direction of the attending physician. Health care services include conducting comprehensive health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, making referrals, managing acute and stable chronic illnesses, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management services. The PA is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member- of- the- team activities, use resources (human and material) appropriately, and adhere to Hospital and Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations (as applicable).

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - License

Required: Basic Life Support, Physician Assistant

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Physician's Assistant experience preferred.