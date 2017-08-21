Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Preliminary Match Coordinator, Marrow Donor Program - Georgetown University Medical Center

The C.W. Bill Young Department of Defense (DoD) Marrow Donor Program - often called the DoD Marrow Donor Program or Salute to Life - is located in Rockville, Maryland, and has been in operation since 1991. We work exclusively with military personnel and their dependents, Department of Defense civilian employees, Reservists, and Coast Guard and National Guard members to facilitate marrow and stem cell donations.

The Preliminary Match Coordinator administers donor activities for the C.W. Bill Young DoD Donor Center. S/he works with other donor center staff, various military installations, civilian hospitals, and other National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) network partners to ensure timely location of donors, coordination of sample collection, and medical testing of potential donors. Reporting to the Donor Services Manager, the Preliminary Match Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Locates potential marrow and stem cell donors quickly and accurately using multiple internet and phone resources; and documents all actions and interactions with donors within Case Flow computer database.

Assesses interest and availability of potential donors, and educates participants regarding donation.

Completes health history questionnaires with potential donors while maintaining strict confidentiality. Follows National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) guidelines for assessment of donor medical conditions and escalates concerns to the Donor Services Manager.

Determines and assigns appropriate status to potential donors and escalates complex issues to the Team Leader.

Arranges blood draw appointments on behalf of potential donors.

Maintains and improve job competency through multiple means including team meetings.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in nursing or health-related field preferred, though equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered

1 - 2 years' combination of work and educational experience in health related field preferred

Computer experience with word processing, advanced verbal and written communication skills, and strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work with colleagues and donors of diverse backgrounds and attention to detail

