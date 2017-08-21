Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

The Gift Processing Specialist conducts financial and accounting principles of gift processing, serves as a liaison with campus departments, and demonstrates an understanding of the principles of financial operational and analysis reporting. S/he maintains a standard of accuracy and efficiency with a significant level of confidentiality due to the sensitive donor/constituent client information relative to gift processing. The Gift Processing Specialist is part of the Office of Gift Administration team that ensures philanthropic gifts are accepted, recorded, receipted and reported in a timely and accurate manner. Reporting to the Director, Gift Administration, and Recording Secretary, the Gift Processing Specialist has duties that include but are not limited to:

Gift Recording

Processes batches to record gifts into AQ software as advised.

Accurately calculates and applies any Quid Pro Quo or other amount that may reduce the tax deductibility of a gift.

Ensures workflow meets monthly close deadlines and other financial deadlines, checking work to ensure recordings are accurate and timely.

Reviews others work as a peer review to ensure accuracy and timeliness.

Creates a manual batch to process gifts for approvals for manual gift transactions that do not flow through GU360/AQ software.

Records expectancies, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and other planned giving instruments.

Participates in special events planning or actual event to ensure accuracy in recording event gift income, inventory of auction items, and cash reconciliation.

Ensures all In Memory Of and In Honor Gifts are recorded accurately and timely.

Provides reports to the appropriate departments for acknowledgement of IMO/IHO gifts.

Records and reviews major gift entries as well as reviews and interpret gift agreements to ensure accurate processing.

Acknowledges and responds to all matching gift inquires.

Compliant Receipts - IRS and other regulatory agencies

Ensures accuracy in receipts is compliant with governing laws and regulations.

Handles special receipt requests when needed.

Constituent Records

Creates new biographical entities for individuals and organizations needed.

Researches and maintains all levels of biographical information.

Maintains flexibility with enhancements to current processes and implements new items if and when they happen as the implementation matures.

Requirements

Two to Seven years related experience in a University, non-profit gift administration, or similar organization

Experience with recording a variety of philanthropic gifts

A solid background in Google email/calendar/documents and Microsoft Excel

Ability to demonstrate a working knowledge of standards related to gift administration such as CASE Standards, FASB Accounting rules, and IRS guidelines

Experience with Salesforce is preferred

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.