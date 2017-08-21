Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Gift Administration Analyst - Office of Advancement

The Senior Gift Administration Analyst is primarily responsible for financial and accounting principles of gift processing; serves as a liaison with campus departments; and works with processing more complex gifts. Reporting to the Director of Gift Processing & Analytics, the Senior Gift Administration Analyst has duties that include but are not limited to:

GU360

Serves as the Office's GU360/AQ resident specialist in support of Director.

Attends GU360/AQ meetings and updates the Office.

Serves on any committees related to GU360 developments in support of Director.

Understands the role that reports play in the GU360/AQ implementation and through future upgrades.

Liaises with Records Team to understand impact to giving processes.

System Reports

Identifies and resolves errors in system integrations.

Formats and uploads flat files for recording that are not part of the integration.

Liaises with departments that request uploads of gift data.

Develops, creates, and maintain reports; ranging from simple queries to complex quality, quantity, and giving data from a CRM system.

Reporting

Develops and creates meaningful reports from GU360/AQ.

Develops ad hoc reporting in support of the Office of Advancement.

Extracts and analyzes data.

Online Giving Reporting

Serves as a liaison to all departments for online giving events.

Assists in developing online giving forms.

Produces and acts on reports from events with online giving options.

Corrections

Works with Gift Entry Specialists to identify and correct errors.

Proposes a root cause for the corrections.

Reviews and implements gift processing data quality control parameters, and works closely with gift processing team to creatively find ways to reduce processing errors.

Customer Service

Serves as backup for the Donor Line, assessing inquiries and assisting callers with the appropriate response.

Complex Gift Review

Records and reviews major gift entry.

Reviews and interprets major gift agreements to ensure accurate processing.

Ensures accurate recording of stock and securities gifts.

Works with Planned Giving office for incoming stock and securities gifts.

Works with Staff Accountant to reconcile stock and securities gifts on a monthly basis.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance

At least 5 years professional level related experience preferably with a University or other nonprofit organization

Ability to make sound decisions, exercise good judgment, and interacts with a diverse constituency

Strong communication skills

Demonstrated capacity for increased responsibilities in administrative, analytical, financial and managerial experiences

A working knowledge of standards related to gift administration such as CASE Standards, FASB Accounting rules, and IRS guidelines

A solid background in Google email/calendar/documents, Microsoft Excel

An understanding of the principles of financial operational and analysis reporting, the ability to maintain a standard of accuracy and efficiency, and a significant level of confidentiality due to the sensitive donor/constituent client information relative to gift processing

Knowledge and experience with SQL report writing and extracting data

Preference for experience with Salesforce

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.