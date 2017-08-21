Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

The Gift Administration Analyst serves as a liaison with campus departments and demonstrates an understanding of the principles of financial operational and analysis reporting. S/he maintains a standard of accuracy, efficiency, and a significant level of confidentiality due to the sensitive donor/constituent client information relative to gift processing. Responsible for financial and accounting principles of gift processing and reporting to the Director, the Gift Administration Analyst has duties that include but are not limited to:

GU360

Serves as the Office's GU360/AQ software resident specialist in support of Director.

Attends GU360/AQ meetings and updates the Office on any changes.

Serves on any committees related to GU360 developments in support of Director.

Understands the role reports play in the GU360/AQ implementation and through future upgrades.

Liaises with Records Team to understand impact to giving processes.

System Reports

Identifies and resolves errors in system integrations.

Formats and uploads flat files for recording that are not part of the integrations.

Liaises with departments that request uploads of gift data.

Develops and creates meaningful reports from GU360/AQ.

Develops ad hoc reporting in support of the Office of Advancement.

Serves as a liaison to all departments for online giving events.

Assists in developing online giving forms.

Produces and acts on reports from events with online giving options.

Serves as back to the Donor Line to assess and assist callers with the appropriate response.

Corrections

Works with Gift Entry Specialists to identify and correct errors and proposes a root cause for the corrections.

Reviews and implements gift processing data quality control parameters.

Works closely with gift processing team to creatively finds ways to reduce processing errors.

Complex Gift Review

Records and reviews major gift entries.

Reviews and interprets gift agreements to ensure accurate processing .

Ensures accurate recording of stock and securities gifts.

Works with Planned Giving office for incoming gifts.

Works with Staff Accountant to reconcile gifts on a monthly basis.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance

Minimum of three years professional level related experience, preferably with a University or other nonprofit organization

Solid background in Google email/calendar/documents, Microsoft Excel, and demonstrated writing

Ability to demonstrate a working knowledge of standards related to gift administration such as CASE Standards, FASB Accounting rules, and IRS guidelines

Ability to make sound decisions and exercise good judgment with a diverse constituency

Possess strong communication skills and a demonstrated capacity for increased responsibilities in administrative, analytical, financial and managerial experiences

Experience with Salesforce is preferable

