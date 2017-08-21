Chief of Statistics - Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board
5 days left
- Employer
- National Academies
- Location
- Japan
- Posted
- Aug 21, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
CHIEF OF STATISTICS
Radiation Effects Research FoundationThe U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine invite applications for a Chief of Statistics position at the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF) in Hiroshima, Japan. The successful candidate will lead the Department of Statistics, actively participating in statistical research on three large prospective cohorts of Japanese atomic bomb survivors and their offspring: Life Span Study, Adult Health Study, and F1 Study. These cohort studies have been in progress for almost 70 years and have produced a rich dataset for research on the long-term health effects of ionizing radiation exposures. The Department of Statistics collaborates closely with other RERF departments to carry out multidisciplinary research on A-bomb dosimetry, epidemiology, clinical studies, radiobiology, and genomics. The Chief of Statistics has full accountability for the performance of the department and is responsible for staff planning, resource allocation, management, and actively participating in the department’s research activities as well as supervising and mentoring high-level professional department staff. The Chief also carries out independent and collaborative research on statistical methodologies that can be used to advance RERF’s work. Essential Job Duties
-
Manages research activities for the Department of Statistics, RERF, in accordance with relevant program policies. Establishes internal departmental standards and procedures.
Oversees financial management of the department. Monitors departmental budgets to ensure efficient and effective use of resources. Reviews and approves expenditures.
Manages and mentors departmental staff. Cultivates a work environment that fosters teamwork and encourages effective communications. Provides leadership and mentors employees. Trains and develops employees to successfully perform current responsibilities and encourages development of staff for future roles. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies. Initiates personnel actions, including performance and compensation reviews and disciplinary actions.
Plans and conducts statistical research to answer complex scientific questions. Provides statistical consulting to other RERF departments. Also conducts independent research on statistical methodologies.
Fosters collaborative research activities across RERF and with external investigators. Serves as a resource to other RERF research staff.
Provides scientific and programmatic advice to RERF directors when requested.
Writes/edits scientific papers and presentations and responds to reviewer comments.
Represents RERF within and outside the institution, and reports to internal and external audiences on the outcomes of RERF’s activities, including at national and international scientific meetings.
Remains up to date on current research trends and best practices. Identifies and applies advanced technologies to improve research capabilities.
Maintains an appropriate standard of confidentiality. When handling secure, privileged, sensitive, or confidential information and matters, maintains strict confidence and exercises care to prevent disclosure to others. Accesses confidential information for work-related reasons only, following the policies and procedures of the organization. Ensures that any privileged, sensitive, or confidential information is securely stored, disposed of, and transmitted according to the Institutional guidance. Ensures procedures are in place to maintain and protect confidentiality and to prevent disclosure.
Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
-
To qualify for this position you must be a U.S. citizen and willing to relocate to Japan. The National Academies and RERF provide an attractive relocation and compensation package for this position, including housing and K-12 education assistance.
Ph.D. or Sc.D. degree in statistics or biostatistics, preferably in radiation health effects-related research and / or bioinformatics / computational biology
Ten years of related professional experience, five of which were in a supervisory capacity.
Demonstrated record of scientific leadership and research productivity.
Substantial knowledge and interest in advanced statistical analysis methods.
Strong program / project planning, management and facilitation skills.
Ability to manage, train, and mentor staff.
Capable of understanding and sharing technical / scientific issues with diverse audiences.
Ability to work successfully in a binational team environment.
Ability to address important / controversial issues using effective persuasion, negotiation, and compromising skills.
To Apply: To apply for this position please visit http://www.nationalacademies.org/humanresources to submit your CV and Cover Letter. Any specific questions about the position should be directed to:
-
Dr. Ourania Kosti, RERF Program Principal Investigator, Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board, National Academies (okosti@nas.edu)
Dr. Robert Ullrich, Chief of Research, RERF (ullrich@rerf.or.jp).
If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.