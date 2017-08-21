CHIEF OF STATISTICS

Radiation Effects Research Foundation

Manages research activities for the Department of Statistics, RERF, in accordance with relevant program policies. Establishes internal departmental standards and procedures. Oversees financial management of the department. Monitors departmental budgets to ensure efficient and effective use of resources. Reviews and approves expenditures. Manages and mentors departmental staff. Cultivates a work environment that fosters teamwork and encourages effective communications. Provides leadership and mentors employees. Trains and develops employees to successfully perform current responsibilities and encourages development of staff for future roles. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies. Initiates personnel actions, including performance and compensation reviews and disciplinary actions. Plans and conducts statistical research to answer complex scientific questions. Provides statistical consulting to other RERF departments. Also conducts independent research on statistical methodologies. Fosters collaborative research activities across RERF and with external investigators. Serves as a resource to other RERF research staff. Provides scientific and programmatic advice to RERF directors when requested. Writes/edits scientific papers and presentations and responds to reviewer comments. Represents RERF within and outside the institution, and reports to internal and external audiences on the outcomes of RERF’s activities, including at national and international scientific meetings. Remains up to date on current research trends and best practices. Identifies and applies advanced technologies to improve research capabilities. Maintains an appropriate standard of confidentiality. When handling secure, privileged, sensitive, or confidential information and matters, maintains strict confidence and exercises care to prevent disclosure to others. Accesses confidential information for work-related reasons only, following the policies and procedures of the organization. Ensures that any privileged, sensitive, or confidential information is securely stored, disposed of, and transmitted according to the Institutional guidance. Ensures procedures are in place to maintain and protect confidentiality and to prevent disclosure.

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine invite applications forposition at the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF) in Hiroshima, Japan. The successful candidate will lead the Department of Statistics, actively participating in statistical research on three large prospective cohorts of Japanese atomic bomb survivors and their offspring: Life Span Study, Adult Health Study, and F1 Study. These cohort studies have been in progress for almost 70 years and have produced a rich dataset for research on the long-term health effects of ionizing radiation exposures. The Department of Statistics collaborates closely with other RERF departments to carry out multidisciplinary research on A-bomb dosimetry, epidemiology, clinical studies, radiobiology, and genomics. The Chief of Statistics has full accountability for the performance of the department and is responsible for staff planning, resource allocation, management, and actively participating in the department’s research activities as well as supervising and mentoring high-level professional department staff. The Chief also carries out independent and collaborative research on statistical methodologies that can be used to advance RERF’s work.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

To qualify for this position you must be a U.S. citizen and willing to relocate to Japan. The National Academies and RERF provide an attractive relocation and compensation package for this position, including housing and K-12 education assistance. Ph.D. or Sc.D. degree in statistics or biostatistics, preferably in radiation health effects-related research and / or bioinformatics / computational biology Ten years of related professional experience, five of which were in a supervisory capacity. Demonstrated record of scientific leadership and research productivity. Substantial knowledge and interest in advanced statistical analysis methods. Strong program / project planning, management and facilitation skills. Ability to manage, train, and mentor staff. Capable of understanding and sharing technical / scientific issues with diverse audiences. Ability to work successfully in a binational team environment. Ability to address important / controversial issues using effective persuasion, negotiation, and compromising skills.

Dr. Ourania Kosti, RERF Program Principal Investigator, Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board, National Academies (okosti@nas.edu) Dr. Robert Ullrich, Chief of Research, RERF (ullrich@rerf.or.jp).

To apply for this position please visit http://www.nationalacademies.org/humanresources to submit your CV and Cover Letter. Any specific questions about the position should be directed to:RERF is a bi-national foundation supported by the governments of the United States and Japan and is a global leader in the study of long-term effects of radiation exposure on human health and its interactions with genes, lifestyle, and environment. RERF studies have provided the primary basis for understanding radiation health effects in humans and developing radiation protection standards worldwide. The National Academies have a long-standing cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy to recruit and employ U.S. scientists at RERF. Additional information about RERF and its research programs can be found on the RERF website http://www.rerf.jp/index_e.html In 1947 President Harry Truman authorized the National Academy of Sciences to develop studies to document the long-term health effects of exposures from the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The resulting organization, originally called the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission (ABCC), but reorganized in 1975 as RERF with joint Japanese and American support, began the systematic follow-up in 1950 of the mortality experience of a group of 120,000 persons, both males and females of all ages, known as the Life Span Study (LSS). Based on national census information, this included as many as possible of those who were within 2.5 km of the hypocenter (the ground location directly beneath the bomb) and a random subsample, matched on age and sex, of the much larger numbers who had been between 2.5 and 10 km from the hypocenter. It also included about 26,000 who were not in the cities at the time of the bombing but resided there as of 1950. In 1958, a biennial systematic clinical examination program (Adult Health Study; AHS) was begun for a subsample of about 20,000 members of the LSS. Subsequently a sample of about 77,000 offspring of atomic bomb survivors, born in 1946-1984, was formed for mortality follow-up. Cancer registries were formed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1958, the first such registries in Japan, to document the incidence of cancer among atomic bomb survivors and their offspring. The LSS, AHS and offspring studies continue to this day, and worldwide have been the primary basis for estimating the health risks from ionizing radiation exposure.



