No Call, No Weekends, No Holidays are required

Will also accept Lic. clinical social worker instead of LPC for this position.

Sentara Halifax Regional is recruiting for a flexi (PRN) LPC or Lic. Clinical Social Worker in our Outpatient Behavioral department.. This position requires one of the following: a Master's degree in Social Work, Counseling or Mental health nursing from an appropriately accredited college or university required. Requires at least 1 year of working experience as a social worker.Current Virginia state licensure Licensed Professional Counselor required.

Provides individual, group, and/or family therapy; provides staff consultation, and education.

Education Level

Master's degree in social work, counseling or mental health nursing from an appropriately accredited college or university required. Minimum of one years in respective field. Current Virginia state licensure Licensed Professional Counselor required. Current HS AED Certification.

Experience

Required: Social Worker - 1 year

License

Required: License Professional Counselor

Skills

Required:

Other

