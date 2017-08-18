LCSW or LPC

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Aug 18, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Halifax Regional is recruiting for a flexi (PRN) LPC or Lic. Clinical Social Worker in our Outpatient Behavioral department. No Call, No Weekends, No Holidays are required. Work Schedule is 8:30am to 5pm weekdays. This position requires one of the following: a Master's degree in Social Work, Counseling or Mental health nursing from an appropriately accredited college or university required. Requires at least 1 year of working experience as a social worker.
Current Virginia state licensure Licensed Professional Counselor required.


Will also accept Lic. clinical social worker instead of LPC for this position.

Provides individual, group, and/or family therapy; provides staff consultation, and education.

Education Level
Master's degree in social work, counseling or mental health nursing from an appropriately accredited college or university required. Minimum of one years in respective field. Current Virginia state licensure Licensed Professional Counselor required. Current HS AED Certification.

Experience
Required: Social Worker - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: License Professional Counselor

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
,

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this