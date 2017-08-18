LCSW or LPC
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Aug 18, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Halifax Regional is recruiting for a flexi (PRN) LPC or Lic. Clinical Social Worker in our Outpatient Behavioral department. No Call, No Weekends, No Holidays are required. Work Schedule is 8:30am to 5pm weekdays. This position requires one of the following: a Master's degree in Social Work, Counseling or Mental health nursing from an appropriately accredited college or university required. Requires at least 1 year of working experience as a social worker.
Current Virginia state licensure Licensed Professional Counselor required.
Will also accept Lic. clinical social worker instead of LPC for this position.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Provides individual, group, and/or family therapy; provides staff consultation, and education.
Education Level
Master's degree in social work, counseling or mental health nursing from an appropriately accredited college or university required. Minimum of one years in respective field. Current Virginia state licensure Licensed Professional Counselor required. Current HS AED Certification.
Experience
Required: Social Worker - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: License Professional Counselor
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
