Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Personal Trainer, Scott K. Ginsburg Fitness Center - Georgetown University Law Center

The Personal Trainer develops and implements specialized exercise regimens for Fitness Center clients, guiding and motivating one-on-one or in small groups and helping them reach and exceed their fitness goals. Duties include but are not limited to:

Personal Training

Creates balanced, comprehensive, and personalized workout programs to serve the needs of the community.

Ensures fitness program meets needs of client which may include elements of physical fitness, nutrition, cardiovascular training, and weight training.

Provides consistent and enthusiastic support while supervising member workouts.

Ensures safe and best practice for personalized work outs.

Promotes other gym activities and/or incorporates them into weekly work out schedules.

Daily Operations

Maintains accurate and detailed client records to assess performance and progress.

Assists with staff development by mentoring new Personal Trainers, Instructors, and Fitness floor staff.

Conducts daily equipment checks to ensure safety and functional standards.

Monitors maintenance and inventory needs.

Documents and reports any incidents and or health concerns to senior management.

Administration

Participates in Sport and Fitness functions and events.

Works with Assistant Director of Customer Service to market and promote sessions.

Teaches 1 program per semester and Group Exercise classes as needed.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency - preference for Bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology, Recreation or Physical Education or related field.

1 -3 years of personal training experience.

Excellent communication skills. to include verbal and nonverbal, good listening, and coaching skills, and ability to motivate others.

Ability to lift at least 45 pounds, stand long hours, and move heavy fitness floor equipment

CPR/AED certification by American Heart Association or American Red Cross, and National Certificate of Personal Training

Willingness and availability to work early mornings, evenings, and weekends

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.