Developing the Transit Capital Program within the context of Arlington County's Capital Improvement Program, the 10-year Transit Development Plan, and the Master Transportation Plan;

Managing the delivery of the transit capital projects in accordance with local, state and federal requirements and procedures and ensuring adherence to regulations and contracting requirements;

Managing transit capital projects by defining the project scope, overseeing the planning, design and construction phases, budgeting, cost estimating and scheduling of work;

Managing professional staff and contractors within the transit capital program providing program oversight and support to transit project managers and assigned project Facility, Design and Construction project managers and engineers;

Developing and managing the funding plan for transit capital projects;

Coordinating transit capital project delivery with Arlington's Facility, Design and Construction Bureau;

Building cooperative relationships with regional and state partners, especially the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, to improve processes and communication;

Building and maintaining a cooperative and productive working relationship with WMATA, the regional rail and bus transit provider and with other stakeholders such as members of the business community, citizens, public interest groups, neighborhood groups, and other organizations.

A Master's Degree in Urban Planning, Engineering, Construction Management, or related discipline and experience managing capital budgets and real estate acquisitions and leveraging technology and tools to support project management efforts.

Job Title: TRANSIT CAPITAL PROGRAM MANAGER Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $81,099.20 - $123,843.20 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County is seeking an experienced Transit Capital Program Manager to oversee the implementation of its transit capital projects. This senior manager plays a leadership role in multi-year capital improvement priority-setting, budgeting, scheduling, cost estimating, design, construction management, quality control, and constituent response and interacts with County staff, elected officials, transit providers such as WMATA, private developers and federal, state, and regional funding agencies and community groups on the implementation of a broad array of transit projects.Arlington's currently adopted 10-year Capital Improvement Program identifies over $500 million in transit project investments ranging from new Metro station entrances and vertical circulation to a new bus maintenance facility to support Arlington's growing ART bus operation. The Capital Program Section of the Transit Bureau provides the project development and implementation expertise for transit infrastructure projects of local and regional significance. The Section is responsible for ensuring that projects are developed and delivered on time and within budget, while meeting functional, esthetic, sustainability, accessibility, maintainability, and code requirements, plus state, regional and federal agency requirements consistent with the various funding sources and types of projects. The staff and contractors oversee many multi-million-dollar capital projects, managing design and construction contracts while coordinating with all internal stakeholders. This employee works with considerable independence under the general direction of the Division of Transportation (DOT) Assistant Transit Bureau Chief.Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Urban Planning, Engineering, Construction Management, or related discipline, plus progressively responsible experience in transportation planning, design, and/or construction management with senior level project management experience managing teams responsible for complex public transportation infrastructure projects.Candidates should have experience managing infrastructure projects associated with bus and rail transit operations; federal and state funding and reporting requirements; transportation procurements/contracting; and building strong relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders in an active, diverse community.Additional qualifying experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.The preferred candidate will also have:Special Requirements: Completion of Supplemental Questionnaire. Do not give "see resume" as a response to questions.A comprehensive reference, background, and credit check may be conducted for the top candidates. Pursuant to Section 27-9 of the Arlington County code, this position requires the completion of "Statement of Economic Interest" (Financial Disclosure) form upon acceptance of employment and annually thereafterAdditional Information: Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 :00 am to 5:00 pm.