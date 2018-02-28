Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Group Instructor, Scott K. Ginsberg Fitness Center - Georgetown University Law Center

The Group Instructor encourages, uplifts, and inspires Fitness Center members in their pursuit of fitness; and

welcomes, supports, and motivates members through safe and fun group workouts. Reporting to the Associate Director of Aquatics, the Group Fitness Instructor has duties that include but are not limited to:

Class Instruction

Leads many forms of fitness activities - to include step aerobics, cardio kickboxing, yoga, Pilates, and cycling

Structures warm-up, workout, and cool down sessions within set time frames.

Incorporates a variety of cardio and strength elements

Instructs classes by demonstrating workout and monitors participants following along.

Provides additional attention or correct to individuals new to work outs.

Offers modifications and options throughout workouts as needed.

Leads on-beat of music while incorporating optimal usage of cueing, tempo, choreography, and safe transitional movements from one pattern to another.

Organizes and creates comprehensive combinations to be taught within the parameters of the format.

Daily Operations

Maintains accurate and on-time schedule.

Maintains accurate and detailed attendance records.

Manages Group Exercise microphones and equipment when used in the classes.

Ensures safety and functional standards for all equipment.

Documents and reports any incidents and or health concerns immediately.

Administration

Cooperates and works well with other Fitness Center Staff. Sub when possible.

Provides excellent customer service by answering questions before and after class.

Maintains a positive exercise experience for Fitness Center Members.

Participates in Sport and Fitness functions.

Requirements

High School diploma or certified equivalency - preference for Bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology, Recreation or Physical Education or related field

1 - 3 years of group exercise experience

Excellent communication skills, to include verbal and nonverbal

Demonstrated leadership capability and adaptability in front of a class

Ability to lift at least 45 pounds, stand long hours, and move heavy fitness floor equipment

Ability to provides a copy of current certificate of personal liability insurance

Certifications: CPR/AED certified by American Heart Association or American Red Cross; National Certificate of Group Exercise, and Secondary Group Exercise Certification

Willingness and availability to work early mornings, evenings, and weekends

