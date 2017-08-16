Job Category : Student Wage / Non-Student Wage

Part-Time Administrator to the Student Bar Association



The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School on the Arlington campus seeks a Part-Time Administrator to the Student Bar Association (SBA). The position is for a 20 to 25-hour work week schedule. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The Administrator to the SBA provides reliable and professional administrative support for the Student Government and student organizations of the Law School. This position works closely with the Executive Board of the SBA in the planning, directing, and coordinating of different services that enable the SBA and its student organizations to operate in an independent, efficient and compliant manner. This includes intensive attention to detail and facility with university and Law School policies on travel reimbursement, spending of student activity funds, and event and vendor contact. Overall responsibilities include:

Serve as administrator to the SBA and related student organizations, providing general administrative, bookkeeping, and logistical support for student activities and organizations;

Maintaining administrative policies and procedures required for operation of the SBA (including but not limited to contractual agreements, work orders, purchasing orders, student travel authorizations, etc.);

Ensuring all accounting records and controls are established and adhered to in accordance with policies and procedures of the university and providing regular financial reports/accountings;

Providing general budget oversight, including assembling data, reviewing budgets, monitoring and reconciling income and expenditures, and ensuring that expenses are within budget limits; and

Maintaining good working relationships with supervisors of other Law School and university departments to ensure appropriate information sharing.

College degree, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Strong communication, organizational, and information systems skills are critical as is an understanding of the SBAâ€™s role within the Law School and the university; and

Familiarity with financial record-keeping and reporting.

May work flexible schedule with some required evenings and weekends.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number WG226z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

