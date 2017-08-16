Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Kinesiology (Term, Assistant/Associate Rank)



The George Mason University, College of Education and Human Development, Division of Health and Human Performance invites applications for a full-time Kinesiology faculty position to begin in January or August 2018. This is a term (nontenure-track) position focused primarily on teaching and service, but with ongoing opportunities for involvement in research and externally funded projects. The division offers a B.S. degree in Kinesiology as well as M.S. and Ph.D. programs in Exercise, Fitness and Health Promotion. The B.S. program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), and the B.S. and M.S. programs are recognized by the National Strength and Conditioning Associations Education Recognition Program (ERP). George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Responsibilities include teaching four courses each semester during the academic year in the divisions undergraduate and graduate programs. Courses may include exercise physiology, exercise psychology, exercise prescription, fitness assessment, exercise programming for clinical populations, research methods and exercise nutrition. Additional responsibilities include serving on division, college and university committees, contributing to the profession, supervising student interns, and contributing to the continued development and delivery of the undergraduate program in Kinesiology and the graduate programs in Exercise, Fitness and Health Promotion. Collaborative and independent research opportunities are available, but not required.



Required Qualifications: Applicants must have an earned doctorate in kinesiology or a closely related field from an accredited university, or be in ABD status with degree completion imminent.



Preferred Qualifications: Preference will be given to applicants who hold a certification from ACSM or NSCA and who can provide evidence of effective University-level teaching, including experience with online or hybrid courses. Other preferred qualifications include professional experience in fitness or clinical settings; and a history of active participation and leadership in campus, community and professional organizations.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9551z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

