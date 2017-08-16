Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Director of Educational and Career Pathways - College of Science



The George Mason University College of Science (COS) invites experienced higher education professionals to apply for our Director of Educational and Career Pathways position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Reporting to the COS Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, the Director of Educational and Career Pathways for the College of Science will serve as the leader in the College for developing pathways for students enrolled in community colleges in Virginia, as well as other states and international schools, to gain entry into degree programs in the College of Science. The incumbent will identify new markets for potential students, both domestic and abroad, then develop and implement strategies to maximize new student enrollment from those markets. The incumbent will also collaborate with other senior leaders in the college to prepare incoming students for success in their freshman year, and create pipelines for career opportunities upon graduation.



The Director will be tasked to lead the strategy, development, and execution of essential student enrollment endeavors on behalf of COS including, but not limited to:

Lead the implementation of a partnership between the Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and the George Mason University College of Science to develop and facilitate academic and career pathways for students in COS;

Design methods for the early identification of potential transfer students;

Develop relationships with key administrators at other institutions for the purpose of developing pathways for students to gain admission to degree programs within COS;

Create and implement enrollment growth strategies in coordination with the COS Associate Dean for Academic Affairs;

Create and implement online degree programs in collaboration with NOVA;

Advise current community college students on how to be granted admission to degree programs in COS;

Implement programs to help prepare incoming COS students for success in their first year;

In collaboration with COS Student Affairs, University Career Services, and other stakeholders within and outside of Mason, create pipelines for COS students to transition to successful careers after graduation;

Coordinate the colleges distance education and executive education programs in collaboration with the local academic units, COS Academic Affairs, and other stakeholders; and

Participate in the process of creating articulation agreements between community colleges and COS.

Masters degree in the sciences or a closely related field is required (Ph.D. is preferred);

Proven experience designing and implementing effective enrollment growth strategies in a higher education environment;

Significant experience working with international students;

Significant experience working with community college students;

Ability to effectively partner with key stakeholder groups; and

Strong collaboration and interpersonal communication skills, both verbal and written, are required.

Experience leading community college programs;

Experience with online, distance education, and executive education programs; and

Multilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA81Ez at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

