Commensurate with education and experience.

School Counseling (Tenure-Line, Open Rank)



The George Mason University, College of Education and Human Development, Counseling and Development Program seeks a faculty colleague in School Counseling with a strong commitment to evidence-based practice, school-based partnerships and collaboration, social justice, multicultural counseling, and engaged pedagogy. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The Counseling and Development Program is nationally recognized for its multicultural and social justice counseling work and welcomes applicants who have the potential to assume a leadership role regionally and nationally in these areas. Mason, a Carnegie Research I institution, is the largest university in Virginia with more than 35,000 students. Located in northern Virginia near federal funding agencies and a wide-range of associated resources in the National Capital region, Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial, culturally diverse public university.



Responsibilities: Candidates for this position will be expected to teach graduate courses in school counseling, maintain an active line of research and external funding, and provide scholarly leadership in school counseling. Other responsibilities include contributing to program improvement and clinical training initiatives, and cultivating partnerships with regional school divisions.



Required Qualifications: An earned doctorate in school counseling or a closely related field is required. Applicants must also have a developed and focused program of research and scholarly activity, including publications in peer-reviewed journals commensurate with academic rank and experience; a demonstrated record of teaching excellence and relevant practical experience; and an ability to work as a member of a highly collaborative professional team providing international, national and state leadership in research, program development and service.



Preferred Qualifications: Preferred qualifications include a demonstrated ability to secure external funding; an emphasis on diverse student populations and at-risk students; and accomplishments that are closely aligned with the colleges core values of collaboration, ethical leadership, innovation, research-based practice, and social justice.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8562z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

