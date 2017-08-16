Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

The George Mason University Education Leadership Program, within the College of Education and Human Development (www.cehd.gmu.edu/), is seeking to hire full- and/or part-time term instructional faculty with expertise in new and emerging models of school organization and experience with innovative approaches to school management. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The Education Leadership Program, which has strong partnerships with 10 school districts that serve well over 25 percent of the student population in the Commonwealth of Virginia, is dedicated to graduating exceptionally well-prepared novice leaders. Mason, a Carnegie Research I institution, is the largest public university in Virginia with more than 35,000 students. Located in northern Virginia, Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial, culturally diverse public university.



Responsibilities:

Teaching graduate-level courses related to instructional leadership, organizational learning, school reform, education economics/finance, and/or the application of the social sciences to the critical challenges faced by education institutions;

Contributing to the development and delivery of online courses;

Completing essential service activities (such as those related to student assessment and accreditation); and

Contributing to special initiatives designed to further the mission of the college in areas related to education leadership.

Earned doctorate in education or a related field;

Profile of demonstrated teaching excellence and professional service; and

Practical experience in K-12 education leadership appropriate for the positions assignments.

Teaching experience in online venues; and

Experience mentoring doctoral students.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7346z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

