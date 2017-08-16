Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Kinesiology (Tenure-Line, Associate/Full Professor Rank)



The George Mason University, College of Education and Human Development, Division of Health and Human Performance invites applications for a senior scholar in Kinesiology. This is a tenure-line, academic year position for which we seek an experienced research leader at the academic rank of associate or full professor. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Mason, a Carnegie Research I institution and the largest public university in Virginia, is conveniently located near federal funding agencies in the National Capital Region. The division offers a B.S. degree in Kinesiology as well as M.S. and Ph.D. programs in Exercise, Fitness and Health Promotion. The B.S. program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), and the B.S. and M.S. programs are recognized by the National Strength and Conditioning Associations Education Recognition Program (ERP).



Responsibilities: Teaching responsibilities include courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Courses may include exercise physiology, exercise prescription, fitness assessment, exercise programming for clinical populations, research methods, and exercise nutrition. Additional responsibilities include mentoring and supervising undergraduate and graduate student research; providing service to the college, university and profession; developing partnerships with public and private agencies; and contributing to the continued development and delivery of the undergraduate program in Kinesiology and the graduate programs in Exercise, Fitness and Health Promotion.



Required Qualifications: Candidates will be expected to have an established research agenda with an active line of sustainable, externally funded research and publications in high-quality refereed journals. Applicants must have an earned doctorate in kinesiology or a closely related field from an accredited university. Additional requirements include a consistent and consequential record of external funding, a strong publication record in peer-reviewed journals, and evidence of teaching effectiveness and versatility at the university level. Leadership skills and the ability to collaborate with faculty within the division and across campus are also essential.



Preferred Qualifications: Preference will be given to candidates conducting applied research with expertise in one or more of the following areas: cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancer and/or psychology. A history of active participation and service in leadership roles in campus and professional organizations are further preferred.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9351z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

