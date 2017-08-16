Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Team Coordinator -Therapy Center. This TC must be a Physical Therapist. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Manages staff and provides on-site supervision for daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service issues. Provides patient care staff assignments, coordinates quality improvement activities, resolution of customer service issues, resource utilization, and liaison activities in support of facility administrators. Serve as a resource to staff to ensure the quality of work and customer service. Assist with program and staff development, program implementation and policy/procedure development and compliance.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical Rehabilitation Svcs - 3 years

Preferred: Supervisory - Previous experience

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Operation and Control

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Licensure required as it relates to specialty.