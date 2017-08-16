TEAM COORDINATOR, THERAPY CENTER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Aug 16, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Team Coordinator -Therapy Center. This TC must be a Physical Therapist. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Manages staff and provides on-site supervision for daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service issues. Provides patient care staff assignments, coordinates quality improvement activities, resolution of customer service issues, resource utilization, and liaison activities in support of facility administrators. Serve as a resource to staff to ensure the quality of work and customer service. Assist with program and staff development, program implementation and policy/procedure development and compliance.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Clinical Rehabilitation Svcs - 3 years

Preferred: Supervisory - Previous experience

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Operation and Control

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Licensure required as it relates to specialty.

