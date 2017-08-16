Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Research Associate, Center for Global Health Science and Security - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Center for Global Health Science and Security conducts original research to help decision makers worldwide build sustainable capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies. The Center's multi-disciplinary team develops evidence for action, providing decision makers with the tools they need for sustainable capacity building to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.

The Senior Research Associate is a member of an interdisciplinary team on a project to characterize factors affecting the timeliness and quality of laboratory testing to support rapid disease detection and response in a number of case study countries. Working directly with faculty from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, the Senior Research Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Research

Engages in mentored research related to the performance of laboratory systems for rapid disease detection in low and middle income settings.

Conducts strategic interviews and direct focus groups with technical experts.

Develops and implements quantitative and qualitative research protocols in coordination with senior research staff.

Manages/oversees data sets and data management.

Identifies and applies appropriate statistical tools and techniques to systems data.

Works with senior research staff to translate findings into recommendations for governmental policy and practice.

Communication

Prepares technical manuscripts in coordination with senior research staff.

Develops research reports, white papers, standard operating protocols, and project summaries for internal and external audiences.

Prepares presentations and represents Center as a technical expert at national and international meetings.

Program Support

Plans site visits and technical meetings in collaboration with international partners.

Coordinates team planning for international travel and events.

Helps ensure that daily, short-term, and long-term project activities, priorities, and deadlines are being met.

Assists in the development of proposals for external funding of Center activities.

Requirements

PhD in microbiology or other relevant discipline in the life sciences

Ability to undertake complex research projects and lead technical meetings with limited supervision

Ability to interact with a variety of national and international stakeholders

Exceptional written and verbal communications skills

Proficiency in developing, executing, and implementing research protocols (quantitative and/or qualitative)

Knowledge of statistical analysis methods and tools

Availability and willingness to travel internationally

Preferred qualifications

Experience in diagnostic/service laboratory setting

Experience working with international technical partners or in international setting

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.