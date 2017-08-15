Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Tenure-Line Faculty, Teaching Culturally and Linguistically Diverse and Exceptional Learners Program (Open Rank)



The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (www.cehd.gmu.edu/) seeks to fill a tenure-line position (open rank) in Fall 2018 with a faculty member who has research and teaching expertise in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), experience with innovative approaches to teaching culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) learners, and a strong commitment to bridging research and practice. Housed within the Division of Advanced Professional Teacher Development and International Education, this faculty member would work primarily in the ESL/ESOL curricular track within the Masters program in Teaching Culturally and Linguistically Diverse and Exceptional Learners (TCLDEL), and complement a vibrant faculty focused on research in national and international contexts. Doctoral specializations in international education, multicultural-multilingual, and teacher education are also housed within the division. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Recently named a Carnegie Research I institution, George Mason University is the largest public university in Virginia with more than 35,000 students. Located in northern Virginia in close proximity to federal funding agencies and a wide-range of associated resources in the National Capital region, Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial, culturally diverse public university.



Responsibilities: The TCLDEL Program is dedicated to graduating exceptionally well-prepared teachers through its licensure and endorsement tracks in ESL/ESOL, foreign languages, and international elementary education. TCLDEL faculty provide timely research and professional development aimed at improving the quality of education CLD learners in global and multicultural PK-12 settings. Specific responsibilities include maintaining an active line of research and external funding; teaching graduate-level courses related to linguistics for ESOL teachers, bilingualism and second language acquisition, language and literacy for English learners, ESOL methods, and assessment; contributing to the development and delivery of online courses; completing essential service activities (such as those related to student assessment and accreditation); and contributing to special initiatives designed to further the mission of the college in areas related to teaching CLD learners.



Required Qualifications: Candidates for this position must have an earned doctorate in applied linguistics, TESOL or a related field; a profile of demonstrated teaching excellence and professional service; teaching experience in face-to-face, online and blended learning environments; and evidence of a developed and focused program of research and scholarly activity, including publications in peer-reviewed journals.



Preferred Qualifications: Preferred qualifications include demonstrated ability to secure external funding, success in mentoring doctoral students, and practical experience in K-12 education appropriate for the positions assignments.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F7797z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :