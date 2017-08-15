Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Associate, Center for Global Health Science and Security - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Center for Global Health Science and Security conducts original research to help decision makers worldwide build sustainable capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies. The Center's multi-disciplinary team develops evidence for action, providing decision makers with the tools they need for sustainable capacity building to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.

The Research Associate works as part of an interdisciplinary team on a project to characterize factors affecting the timeliness and quality of laboratory testing to support rapid disease detection and response in low and middle-income country settings. Working directly with faculty from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, the Research Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Research

Prepares technical literature reviews and write summary analyses

Conducts interviews with key informants using structured protocols.

Contributes to development of quantitative and qualitative research protocols.

Works with senior research staff to apply analytical tools and techniques to the performance of laboratory and disease surveillance systems.

Organizes and analyze data sets using appropriate methods and software tools.

Responds to analytical inquiries from senior research personnel.

Communication

Assists in developing research reports and project summaries (including charts, tables, maps, and graphs).

Assembles and formats data for presentation to internal and external audiences.

Participates in national and international meetings.

Program Support

Organizes site visits and focus groups in coordination with international partners.

Provides administrative, communications, and logistical support to senior research personnel.

Makes international travel arrangements and file expense reports.

Assists in day-to-day project operations.

Maintains electronic files and databases on relevant topics.

Requirements

MS in microbiology or other field in the biological sciences

Exceptional analytical, and written and verbal communications skills

Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, identify obstacles, and troubleshoot problems

Willingness and availability for frequent international travel

Preferred qualifications

Experience working with international technical partners or in international setting

Microbiology and/or clinical laboratory experience

Proficiency in data management, statistical analysis, and related software programs

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.