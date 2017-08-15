Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Development Associate, Northeast Region - Office of Advancement

Location: New York, New York

The Development Associate plays a key role within the Development team and the Office of Advancement as a self-directed officer. S/he works closely with front-line development officers in a partnership aimed at growing talent and building a pipeline for front-line development officers who are interested in making their careers at Georgetown and ensuring the relevant front line fundraisers get both the high level administrative and strategic support they need to properly maintain an outward focus on building relationships and closing gifts. The Development Associate provides accurate, timely and comprehensive analysis and information about prospective donors to the University, along with day-to-day fulfillment of prospect research inquiries and requests in support of Georgetown University's fund raising initiatives. Reporting directly to the Northeast Managing Director, the Development Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Strategic Portfolio Management

Works collaboratively with development office to assess individual prospect portfolio/s: Manages comprehensive review of portfolio in order to determine which of the many prospects within these portfolios should be retained, reassigned, or dropped. Assists development officer to “tier” or “segment” the prospects in order of priority for his/her attention. Confirms capacity and inclination of current prospects; and ensures that prospects are appropriately staged. Determines those prospects for which additional research would be helpful.

Develops a thorough understanding of the development officer's area/s of fundraising responsibility in order to participate meaningfully in the strategic identification of prospects.

Proactively maintains and manages prospect portfolio/s during transition of development staff.

Coordinates the entry of contact reports, prospect strategies, other substantive actions; and contact information updates on PRM as requested.

Reviews development officer operating budget(s), paying close attention to expenditures and notifying them of the status.

Coordinates all activities relating to the university- wide giving process, including but not limited to: preparation of solicitation materials, meeting materials, follow up materials, coordination of conference calls, and maintenance of fundraising records and statistics.

Develops and maintains systems in support of the Development Officer's management responsibilities, including budget and expense control, human resources utilization, correspondence, and communication and coordination with all areas of the Office of Advancement and the University.

Coordinates composition and preparation of general correspondence and other materials produced for Development Officer's.

Supervises the preparation and distribution of fundraising materials, meeting materials, and reports as necessary; and manages programmatic and event responsibilities as assigned.

Provides donor stewardship by fielding inquiries from donors and handling sensitive and confidential donor information for the Development Officer's.

Supports the Development Officer's and other staff members with various stewardship activities as needed, such as Gift Club receptions, dinners and other events including the ordering of downloads, assisting in developing invitation lists, and production and mailing of invitations.

Coordinates the maintenance of statistical reports, weekly gift reports, UTD reports, and other pertinent reports on fundraising as needed.

Prospect Research and Analysis

Applies prospect identification, research, and relationship management methodologies to support Advancement goals.

Utilizes research resources including libraries, electronic databases, propriety information resources and data available on the web.

Evaluates financial assets and known liabilities to estimate prospect giving potential to apply appropriate capacity ratings, and gift capacity through standard wealth-assessment formulas.

Adheres to all aspects of record-keeping systems and information retrieval capabilities and protocols, understands information management and database structures, and updates/input information in such systems routinely.

Runs PRM and Gambit related reports with the goal of building a larger pipeline of prospects.

Engages in proactive prospecting, including data mining, to provide new prospects for the portfolios of development officers.

Engages in constituent list segmentation on the basis of limited, specific variables such as zip code, giving history, age, gender, or other demographic data.

Generates strategic prospect lists as requested for specific fundraising initiatives or projects.

Researches newspapers and periodicals, as well as online alert services, for information on Georgetown alumni, parents, and friends; and disseminates all found information to files, database, prospect managers, and other interested parties.

Ensures that work completed has the highest levels of completeness, accuracy of information, and relevance of information to the fundraising process.

Relationship Management & Communication

Communicates effectively with development clients and relays information requests in a timely manner.

Exercises clear communication (written and verbal) in representing body of work.

Understands information management and database structures, and updates/inputs information in such systems routinely.

Ensures that work completed has the highest levels of completeness, accuracy of information, and relevance of information to the fundraising process.

Interacts with colleagues in Advancement with tact, professionalism and respect; work jointly with colleagues in a team effort to reach Advancement goals.

Travel-related/Organizational

Makes travel arrangements as necessary and coordinates Development Officer's travel arrangements with other staff.

Processes travel and other reimbursement forms for Development Officer.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1 - 3 years of work experience, preferably in a development/fundraising environment

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Access, and Excel with a broad knowledge of and experience in the use of research materials, including the internet and online informational databases

Ability to work efficiently and effectively, at times under tight deadlines

Strong problem solving abilities along with the ability to exercise independent judgment and initiative

Committed to discretion and a high standard of confidentiality and ethical information collection

Highly developed interpersonal, written, organizational, and verbal communications skills with critical attention to detail

Strong collaborative and project management skills, with the ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects

Demonstrated experience successfully documenting and communicating engineered solutions for audiences of all levels

