Provide systems engineering and project management for the design, development, fabrication, integration, test, maintenance and continual enhancement of DCS Corp Customer's Program Executive Office - Ground Combat Systems performing vehicle software and system engineering functions. Lead and support efforts in the requirements analysis, design, development, execution and sustainment of world class vehicle electronics systems pertaining to software integration for ground combat vehicles.Essential Job Functions:Lead a combined project team of government and contract employees located in many different locations while meeting directed delivery dates to meet fielding requirements. Interface with Program and Project Managers, Software Engineers, System Architects, Logisticians and Engineers from other organizations to identify system requirements for Combat Vehicle Systems. To provide guidance, leadership and to actively work with a team of diversified engineers and technicians in executing system engineering practices consistent with defined organizational standards. Develop and/or provide inputs to project plans of execution to include scope, budget, resource needs, material needs, and schedule.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.Engineering Degree plus 5 years of experience.Must have the ability to obtain a Government security clearance.C++JAVAProject Management experience.Ability to effectively communicate project status to include development, test and risk, to higher level leadership.Experience in working with medium to high complexity hardware/software systems.Experience in analyzing, developing and documenting system level requirements, design and test procedures.Familiar with engineering support and engineering management tools using databases and database structures.Experience working within and tracking progress against project plans, schedules, scope, budget and resources.Excellent technical, interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills.Ability to travel to various customer and contractor facilities and test centers (10% Travel).Desired Skills:Experience with fire control systems for Ground Combat Vehicles. Experience with Interface Control Documents (ICDs) and/or Interface Description Documents (IDDs).AdaExperience in developing system engineering solutions for Army Ground Combat Vehicle Systems.Experience with US Army Ground Combat Vehicle System Electronics Hardware and Software.Experience with data transfer protocols and network protocols. Experience in Systems of Systems Architectures for Army Systems.Familiarity with Information Assurance restrictions associated with Ground Combat Vehicles.Familiarity with Configuration Management.