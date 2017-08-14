The Financial Analyst is a key member of the Finance team responsible for overall corporate budget, planning and analysis, oversight of budget vs actual departmental and organizational performance and reporting. He/She provides critical support to the Corporate Planning team in all areas related to budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and analysis through the development and support of the company’s Hyperion Planning application. This individual will work with senior leaders across the Global Finance function to develop solutions which align with the vision and strategy for the Hyperion systems at USP.

Reporting to the Senior Manager of Financial Planning & Analysis and in association with the Finance and Program Unit’s financial support functions, this position will assist in evaluating cost efficiencies and processes as well as supporting operational and financial analyses focused on continuous improvement. The ideal candidate is someone who thrives in a fast-paced and results-oriented environment, welcomes a challenge, learns fast and works under tight deadlines.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Develop and manage scheduled job routines within Hyperion Planning, Essbase.

Serve a team lead role in the use and maintenance of the Hyperion Essbase and Planning applications

Partner with end user audience with Hyperion reporting applications and Smart View.

Enhance or create new reports in Hyeprion based on reporting requirements

Leverage advanced analytical skills to challenge current processes, data, and reports for accuracy and improvements.

Support the monthly financial consolidation process, in particular the daily loads and hierarchies from core source systems, as well as forecast and budget processes.

Create complex business rules and calculations scripts

Support the monthly budget variance analysis process; summarize and consolidate results vs. budget for executive distribution

Serve critical liaison role between the corporate planning team and the departmental finance groups in areas related to financial planning and analysis

Prepare consolidated analyses and reports on various key corporate metrics including headcount, risks and opportunities to plan, salaries and benefits expense, etc.

Support the consolidation of all P&L and headcount related inputs from finance organization during planning process

Prepare post-forecast/budget consolidated results for executive distribution

Prepare consolidated report of monthly results

Track company headcount distribution and develop related headcount expense planning assumptions for the finance team during the budget and forecast processes

Other Ad Hoc analysis as requested to support corporate finance team

Performs other duties as assigned.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

BA or BS degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Information Systems

Financial Analyst:

3 years of experience in corporate financial planning and analysis using Hyperion. Experience with Hyperion reporting and Essbase reporting.

Senior Financial Analyst:

5 years of progressive experience leading financial planning and analysis projects using Hyperion. Experience with Hyperion reporting and Essbase reporting.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Excellent knowledge of Hyperion Planning/Essbase/Smart View

Thorough knowledge of MS-Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint)

High degree of efficiency/expertise in MS Excel and Access

Experience with Oracle accounting suite a plus

Experience with general ledger systems a plus.

Excellent understanding of financial statements

Understanding of Financial Planning processes and how they integrate with other areas of an organization

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong analytical skills and very detailed oriented

Interpersonal skills and ability to interact and work with staff at all levels

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Willingness to take initiative and to follow through on projects

Excellent time management skills, with the ability to prioritize and multi-task, and work under shifting deadlines in a fast paced environment

Exceptional customer service with focus on the end-user.

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular