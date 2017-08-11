Position Highlights:

Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 yearsStability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Our nurse retention turnover rate under 5% - significantly lower than the national average of 14.6%.Career Growth: We offer our employees yearly merit reviews, potential annual performance plus bonuses, and a competitive benefits program.Market: Sentara Leigh Hospital is a 250-bed facility featuring all patient-friendly private rooms. Sentara Heart is at our facility, offering quality cardiac care and the latest in advanced cardiac technology in Norfolk. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Daily Charge RN responsibilities coordinating patient flow and assignments in radiology and cardiac procedures On call requirements: For the UC, it would be a full weekend once every 6-7 weeks. Friday pm to Monday am.Participation in providing guidance and support to RNs in admitting and recovering patients for Special proceduresPayrollResponsible for completing RN Scheduling grid for 6 week period

Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Prefer candidates to have ICU, IMCU, or cardiac nursing acute care experience. 18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.