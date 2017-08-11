Sr. Financial Analyst - 1312

The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Washington, DC
Aug 11, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Analyst, Finance
Government and Public Services
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Financial Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Washington, DC location. The Sr. Financial Analyst will perform reconciliations and provide analysis and reporting support.

Responsibilities
• Provide financial reporting support from GL to sub GL reconciliations
• Perform TIER file reconciliations and various other reconciliations
• Provide analysis in support of accurate financial reporting

Required Qualifications
• BA/BS in Accounting/Finance
• 5 years of Financial Analyst experience
• Federal financial management and accounting experience
• Reconciliation experience
• General Ledger experience
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Very good interpersonal and organization skills

Desired Qualifications
• DoD or DHS experience/clearance
• MA/MBA/MS

BA/BS

Public Trust


