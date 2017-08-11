Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Financial Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Washington, DC location. The Sr. Financial Analyst will perform reconciliations and provide analysis and reporting support.

Responsibilities

• Provide financial reporting support from GL to sub GL reconciliations

• Perform TIER file reconciliations and various other reconciliations

• Provide analysis in support of accurate financial reporting

Required Qualifications

• BA/BS in Accounting/Finance

• 5 years of Financial Analyst experience

• Federal financial management and accounting experience

• Reconciliation experience

• General Ledger experience

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Very good interpersonal and organization skills

Desired Qualifications

• DoD or DHS experience/clearance

• MA/MBA/MS

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

Public Trust



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. ##CB #CJP