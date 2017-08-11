Sr. Financial Analyst - 1312
- Employer
- The MIL Corporation (MIL)
- Location
- Washington, DC
- Posted
- Aug 11, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Government and Public Services
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Financial Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Washington, DC location. The Sr. Financial Analyst will perform reconciliations and provide analysis and reporting support.
Responsibilities
• Provide financial reporting support from GL to sub GL reconciliations
• Perform TIER file reconciliations and various other reconciliations
• Provide analysis in support of accurate financial reporting
Required Qualifications
• BA/BS in Accounting/Finance
• 5 years of Financial Analyst experience
• Federal financial management and accounting experience
• Reconciliation experience
• General Ledger experience
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Very good interpersonal and organization skills
Desired Qualifications
• DoD or DHS experience/clearance
• MA/MBA/MS
Education
BA/BS
Clearance
Public Trust
The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. ##CB #CJP
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New
Apply for Sr. Financial Analyst - 1312
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly