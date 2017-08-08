Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Full-Time Tenured, Tenure-Track, Visiting Assistant Professor or Lecturer-in-Law Faculty (term) - School of Law



The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School seeks to fill one or more Tenured, Tenure-Track, Visiting Assistant Professor (term), or Lecturer-in-Law Faculty (term) position(s) available starting Spring 2018 and/or Fall 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Required Qualifications: Candidates must have a juris doctor from an accredited U.S. law school or equivalent graduate education. Both beginning and experienced professors will be considered.



Preferred Qualifications: Preference will be given to candidates with significant scholarly accomplishments, and high standards of instructional and scholarly excellence. At senior levels, candidates could be established scholars.



Tenured positions will need to follow normal tenured faculty hiring procedures at the Law School/university.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F9054z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/, complete and submit the online application, and upload a CV and other pertinent information (optional).



Candidates are strongly discouraged from mailing information to the Antonin Scalia Law School.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :