Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Storage Administrator/Systems Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, Maryland location. The Storage Administrator/Systems Engineer will provide Storage Administration support for various external labs/customers.

Responsibilities

• Utilize existing processes and procedures, provide O&M support services to include monitoring, maintenance, testing, upgrades, and IA (e.g., STIG) integration

• Research data and develop analytical techniques and methodologies

• Create and maintain user accounts, and install hardware/software

• Perform QA evaluations to ensure compliance with technical orders and manufacturer specification sheets

• Analyze equipment capabilities and performance, and diagnose and repair problems

• Maintain and create reports, schematics and databases

Required Qualifications

• HS/GED and 5 years of relevant experience -OR- Bachelor's in Computer Science, Information Systems or an Information Technology-intensive discipline

• Enterprise Storage Management experience to include SAN implementations of Brocade Fibre channel switches and EMC VNX disk arrays

• Enterprise Distributed Storage Management to include EMC Isilon NAS clusters

• Enterprise Backup Management experience utilizing EMC Networker and EMC DataDomain

• Possess a basic understanding of Software Defined Storage

• Linux administration experience

• Data Center relocation and build experience

• The ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Regularly required to lift and/or move up to 25 lbs., and occasionally required to lift and/or move up to 40 lbs.

• 15% Travel to other sites

• DOD8570 IAT Level II certification (current OS certification and Security + with continuing CE's)

• Secret Clearance with SSBI

Desired Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or an Information Technology-intensive discipline and 5 years of relevant experience -OR- HS/GED and 9 years of relevant experience

• Familiarity with Windows or Active Directory, SQL Database applications and STIG integration

• SNIA or Storage Vendor certification

• Linux Administration certification

• VMware or MS Windows experience

• IAT Level 3 certification (CISSP w/ up to date CE's)

• Current Top Secret clearance

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP