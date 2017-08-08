Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Network Engineer (AIC) to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The Network Engineer (AIC) will apply system engineering and computer networking principles to the development, design and integration of hardware and software systems associated with local, regional and wide area networks and systems that process and route voice, video, data, and imagery information.

Responsibilities

• Analyze and evaluate networking requirements, design and development of network topologies and architectures to include hardware and software identification, network test and evaluation, operational and performance analysis, network upgrades and modifications, and implementation of network security and information assurance measures

• Participate in and lead development of information technologies, including design, operational and technical requirements, network engineering, and information assurance

• Identify and develop system specifications, performance requirements and interface or integration requirements

• Serve as the primary author for deliverables, including system requirements and specifications and standard operating procedures

• Direct multiple system engineering tasks and provide guidance during all phases of implementation

• Conduct research and testing on the latest state-of-the-art information technologies

• Support customer's briefings and design reviews, and work independently in a multi-tasking environment

• Maintain IAVM compliance and other software and firmware updates for all responsible systems as required

• Perform IA and configuration management for all responsible systems.

• Perform network security analysis, systems maintenance, monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis and planning

• Complete, configure and provide documentation management reports

Required Qualifications

• 2 years of specific network or systems engineering experience

• DODI 8570 Level 2 certification

• Knowledge of application and networking ports and protocols

• Familiarity with hardening assets in accordance with DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)

• STIG, IAVM, CTO, and DIACAP experience

• Ability to work independently and as an integral part of a team, in researching and evaluating data, and developing analytical techniques and methodologies

• Ability to travel periodically

• Very good communications skills

• Ability to work with vendors and tech support and clearly articulate issues, concerns and problems

• Regularly required to lift and/or move up to 25 lbs. and occasionally required to lift and/or move up to 40 lbs.

• 15% Travel to other sites

Desired Qualifications

• Knowledge of the labs, systems, and networks that comprise the NAVAIR RDT&E network environment at Patuxent River, MD

• Knowledge of the Department of the Navy scanning policies and processes

• Knowledge of Government/DoD/Navy IT Laws, Regulations and Policies to the fleet

• Experience with design and/or integration of data communications network technologies

• VTC and VoIP experience

• Experience using IP routing protocols (OSPF & BGP), LAN switching technologies and WAN Technologies in support of satellite communications systems and network engineering

• Knowledge of Network security countermeasures, including firewalls, access control lists, intrusion detection, and encryption devices

• Familiarity with applying DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) to switches, routers, etc.

• Knowledge of advanced or complex network engineering or IT requirements (installation, configuration, maintenance, etc.) within unclassified or classified networks

• Experience with LAN/WAN equipment hardware installation, configuration and maintenance support for switches and routers

• Platform IT/Systems Integration experience

• Familiarity with Cisco, Brocade and Juniper LAN/WAN switches and routers

• Familiarity with the Patuxent River RDT&E network infrastructure

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP