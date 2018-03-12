Not required

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Must be able to obtain an final Top Secret security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the applicant fails to report to the scheduled drug test appointment. Incumbents of drug testing designated positions will be subject to random testing. Drug test results will be provided to the employing activity/command.



This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field BCF-CE at Level II. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.



Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://www.secnav.navy.mil/rda/workforce/Documents/dawiaoperatingguide21dec2011forwebsite1.pdf

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Applicants must meet the following Basic Requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual: Applicants must possess Degree: in operations research; or at least 24 semester hours in a combination of operations research, mathematics, probability, statistics, mathematical logic, science, or subject-matter courses requiring substantial competence in college-level mathematics or statistics. At least 3 of the 24 semester hours must have been in calculus.In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: Designing and performing various analytical studies using statistical methods; Systematically examine a wide variety of programs at various stages in the acquisition life cycle process; Perform as a specialist and/or team lead a marked degree of professional independence and technical expertise while providing cost estimates, acquisition support, and earned value management as required by assigned program needs.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Degree: in operations research; or at least 24 semester hours in a combination of operations research, mathematics, probability, statistics, mathematical logic, science, or subject-matter courses requiring substantial competence in college-level mathematics or statistics. At least 3 of the 24 semester hours must have been in calculus.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See the Office of Personnel Management's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



This position is in the excepted service and does not confer competitive status.



This position has promotion potential to the GS-13 grade.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



This public notice announcement is for a standing register for anticipated vacancies, and may be used to fill similar vacancies for up to 12 months.. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur up to 12 months after the closing date of the announcement

MODELING AND SIMULATION

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS

STATISTICAL ANALYSIS

SYSTEMS ANALYSIS