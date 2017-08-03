DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Provide Subject Matter Expertise and Systems Engineering support for use of aeronautical databases and Mission Planning systems in CNS/ATM Integrations.Essential Job Functions:Performs tasks with little to no guidance Assure system compliance with CNS/ATM RNP RNAV FRD and Mission Planning requirements.Translate operator functionality requirements into a system specification.Review conceptual requirements, system specification documents, hardware and software requirements, and detailed hardware and software designs to ensure compliance with functional requirements.Support system level designs, installation, testing, and certification in aircraft and mission planning systems.Utilize principles of systems engineering, and other engineering disciplines, to evaluate and recommend solutions, and clarify requirements.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree and a minimum of 12 years of experience.Active Secret Security Clearance.At least 5 years of experience applying DO-200A requirements to a navigation database or applying DO-178 requirements to aircraft software.Thorough understanding of DAFIF format, content, and relationship to commercial navigation database standards.Strong Systems Engineering skills, with a background in one or more of the following areas: Navigation, Flight Management Systems, military aviation Mission Planning, JMPS.Experience with the Navigational use of DAFIF.Understanding of Federal Aviation Regulations and CNS/ATM requirements.Ability to work closely with NGA, FAA, NAVFIG, NAVAIR Program Offices, and other navigation database stakeholders.Familiarity with DoD and NAVAIR acquisition processes and Systems Engineering Technical Reviews.Strong communication skills, attention to detail, experienced team leader/builder, ability to work closely with multiple diverse teams simultaneously, and the drive to contribute to program success.Ability to work independently, or in a multi-discipline team.Desire and ability to leverage lessons learned by evaluating processes and solutions/conclusions from previous efforts.Desired Skills:Intimate knowledge of DAFIF specification, ARINC 424 specifications, and other commercial navigation database formats.Experience with SQL, Microsoft Access, and database building and manipulations.Experience with C/C++ or other object oriented high order software language.