The Advanced Practice Clinician (APC) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of Sentara Medical Group (SMG). The APC is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONER OR

Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant experience preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) preferred. The APC maintains continuing education credits of at least 30 hours per year and maintains prescriptive authority and certification; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.