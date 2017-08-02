APC - BLUE RIDGE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Aug 02, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: The Advanced Practice Clinician (APC) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of Sentara Medical Group (SMG). The APC is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONER OR
Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant experience preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) preferred. The APC maintains continuing education credits of at least 30 hours per year and maintains prescriptive authority and certification; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this