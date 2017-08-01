Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Desktop Computing Administrator, Service Management (2 opportunities) - University Information Services

The Desktop Computing Administrator provides remote and onsite client computing services and support to the Georgetown University community. Working within a team structure designed to meet the specific needs of a targeted user community (defined by both proximity and affinity), the Desktop Computing Administrator provides a range of technical services, including basic to advanced troubleshooting for client computing, software support, enterprise desktop management, mobile device support, networking, telecommunications, and AV services; and builds a good working relationship and communication with the user community served. Reporting to the Team Leader, the Desktop Computing Administrator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Solutions

Responds, diagnoses, resolves, and reports user-reported technology problems involving computer (hardware and peripherals, O/S configuration, standard client software applications, server access/rights and network connectivity), voice (telecommunications), and video (digital and analogue).

Provides supports, as appropriate, for specialized end-user software, operating systems, and connectivity needs.

Manages user access to enterprise applications and services, file shares, personnel drives and networked printers.

Coordinates with appropriate members of Network Computing Services and other information service providers to resolve complex network, core business application, and server-based problems.

Coordinates hardware warranty support.

Consults with vendors and manufactures as needed to resolve complex problems.

Provides support in a variety of settings (for example, in-person, remote, classroom).

Resolves 80% of the problems encountered.

Desktop Resources and Services

Delivers, installs, and updates new and existing desktop resources and services, including voice and data connections, phone sets, video connections, computer workstations, software, local area network accounts, and peripherals (for example, printer, scanners, modems).

Ensures that services delivered are done so in compliance with University standards and policies; and may recommend customized solutions within the parameters of the Standards and Exceptions guidelines.

Provides support to the team leader in planning and executing projects such as replacement cycles, software upgrades, multi-staff moves, and other service requests beyond the normal daily routine.

Documentation

Documents, tracks, and reports work through updating the ticketing and work management systems, reports and databases.

Provides clear and timely information on steps taken to resolve problems and services delivered.

Clearly documents any specialized needs, skill sets, or services provided to user communities with special needs.

Communicates support issues to Team Leader, in routine group meetings and other avenues as appropriate.

Coordinates with the Service Management group and Research, Curriculum and Development group to manage end-user education and special needs issues.

GOCard Support

Assists with overall carding function of the GOCard distribution, including major carding events for semester setup and special events/group events.

Assists with handling daily carding of faculty, staff, and students.

Customer Support

Provides technology and generalized customer support at the walkup service desk.

Greets customers, provides support, answers phones, and documents transactions at the walk up service desk.

Ensures the work area is neatly maintained and presents a professional image and safe work environment.

Technology Currency

Stays abreast of current and emerging technologies and service through professional organizations, training, industry publications and communication with peers.

Develops special skill sets dependent on community served as needed.

Shares information with other team members and works collaboratively toward building a strong team structure.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

equivalent work experience 2 - 3 years of experience in an IT Help Desk and desktop support environment for both PCs and Macs, MS Office, networking, security, with some internet/ telecommunications and audio-visual experience is desirable.

Good problem solving and diagnostic skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Windows (7 - current)

Good working knowledge of Apple OSX (10.8 - current)

Good working knowledge of iOS and Android mobile operating systems and devices

Good working knowledge of PC and Apple Hardware

Basic understanding of telecomm and connectivity options

Good working knowledge of imaging technologies and virtual machines

Good working knowledge of Networking technologies to support desktop computing

Good working knowledge of client applications, including email and MS Office Suite

Certification in a desktop OS environment (Windows, Apple, Unix) or equivalent experience

Basic knowledge of desktop management tools (AD, JAMF, SCCM)

Technology Currency

Stays abreast of current and emerging technologies and service through professional organizations, training, industry publications and communication with peers.

Develops special skill sets dependent on community served as needed.

Shares information with other team members and works collaboratively toward building a strong team structure.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

equivalent work experience 2 - 3 years of experience in an IT Help Desk and desktop support environment for both PCs and Macs, MS Office, networking, security, with some internet/ telecommunications and audio-visual experience is desirable.

Good problem solving and diagnostic skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Windows (7 - current)

Good working knowledge of Apple OSX (10.8 - current)

Good working knowledge of iOS and Android mobile operating systems and devices

Good working knowledge of PC and Apple Hardware

Basic understanding of telecomm and connectivity options

Good working knowledge of imaging technologies and virtual machines

Good working knowledge of Networking technologies to support desktop computing

Good working knowledge of client applications, including email and MS Office Suite

Certification in a desktop OS environment (Windows, Apple, Unix) or equivalent experience

Basic knowledge of desktop management tools (AD, JAMF, SCCM)

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.