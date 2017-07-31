Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Salary : $49,000-$54,000; commensurate with education and experience.

Director of Advising and Retention



The George Mason University, College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), Office of Undergraduate Academic Affairs seeks candidates for the Director of Advising and Retention. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Working in a dynamic and fast-paced academic setting, this position will work collaboratively to coordinate and provide strategic leadership to the college and academic programs in the areas of student advising, student persistence, and degree completion. Reporting to the Associate Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs, the incumbent is an integral part of a team that is proactive with respect to activities that can improve the undergraduate student experience from the point of enrollment to the point of degree completion. Duties include:

Work with CHSS senior leadership to develop and sustain a vision for increasing student engagement, retention, and completion in the college;

Partner with Academic Units to develop and refine advising strategies, activities, and innovative programs to improve student success and degree completion;

Develop and implement programs, priorities, and strategies to meet the needs of CHSS students;

Define outcomes and develop tools to assess accuracy and effectiveness of advising services within the college, including the preparation of annual reports and programming summaries;

Maintain constant liaison and collaboration with academic departments and advisors in the units to ensure that students receive accurate and current information; and

Serve on college- and university-level committees focused on academic advising, student retention, and student success.

Masters degree with an emphasis in educational psychology, educational leadership, higher education or student personnel administration, counseling, or a closely related field;

Significant experience (minimum of three to five years is preferred) as an academic advisor;

Strong knowledge of current issues in higher education including up to date knowledge of advising and retention strategies;

Experience with Student Information Systems and/or Advising Software (i.e., Ellucian Banner, DegreeWorks, Student Success Collaborative);

Able to work cooperatively in small groups or independently with minimal supervision required;

Demonstrated experience with data analysis, reporting, and use of data in decision making;

Excellence in verbal and written communication skills, dynamic interpersonal talents, and evidence of a general interest in students and how they progress through college are essential qualities for this position;

Evidence of past ability to work effectively with diverse groups; and

Flexibility to work some evening and weekend hours is a requirement of this position.

Familiarity with and evidence of commitment to the educational missions of the humanities and social sciences, and the liberal arts more generally;

Two or more years in a role equivalent to Assistant Director in an advising-related position in higher education;

Experience managing programs focused on student retention, student success, or related area;

Supervisory experience;

Demonstrable experience evaluating advising and retention programming;

Experience with Business Intelligence and Data Analytics Software (such as MicroStrategy); and

Experience with events management or program planning.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA34Bz at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Review of applications will begin after August 25, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled.

