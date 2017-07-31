is currently seeking - a

Leads, directs and manages high performance teams with accountability for operations, quality, customer service and success of assigned departments and product lines. Areas of responsibility are high volume and/or have significant strategic and financial impact on current and future success of Sentara Hospitals. Responsible for the coordination of the delivery of high quality services which meets or exceeds customer expectations. Coordinates the development, marketing, and strategic planning of new and existing services across multiple hospitals. Contributes to the success of the hospitals through achievement of System, hospital and divisional goals. Sets the vision and culture, builds ownership and process improvement for sustainable value added services. Provides leadership and administers fiscal, Corporate and human resource policies and practices in a multi-skilled, multi-functional environment.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Business Acumen - 5 years, Clinical Management - 5 years, Nursing Leadership - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Microsoft Office, Negotiation, Operations Analysis

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below