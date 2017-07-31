DIRECTOR, PATIENT CARE SERVICES- RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Jul 31, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, located in Woodbridge, VA is currently seeking - a Service Line Leader for Women's Services
Master's Degree Preferred
*Up to $15,000 Sign On Bonus for Qualified Candidates*
Leads, directs and manages high performance teams with accountability for operations, quality, customer service and success of assigned departments and product lines. Areas of responsibility are high volume and/or have significant strategic and financial impact on current and future success of Sentara Hospitals. Responsible for the coordination of the delivery of high quality services which meets or exceeds customer expectations. Coordinates the development, marketing, and strategic planning of new and existing services across multiple hospitals. Contributes to the success of the hospitals through achievement of System, hospital and divisional goals. Sets the vision and culture, builds ownership and process improvement for sustainable value added services. Provides leadership and administers fiscal, Corporate and human resource policies and practices in a multi-skilled, multi-functional environment.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Business Acumen - 5 years, Clinical Management - 5 years, Nursing Leadership - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Microsoft Office, Negotiation, Operations Analysis
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below