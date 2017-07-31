Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Stewardship Coordinator, Georgetown University Medical Center and Main Campus - Office of Advancement

The Stewardship Coordinator for the Georgetown University Medical Center and Main Campus works to build a culture of gratitude, and ensures that donors are appreciated, informed, and engaged. Reporting to the Director of Stewardship, the Stewardship Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages the data necessary for accurate reporting, acknowledgment, and communications with donors.

Marshals and organizes data from a variety of sources, creating accurate and effective reports and communications with donors that convey gratitude for the impact of donors' investment in the University and the Medical Center.

Regularly pulls gift information and prepares timely and accurate acknowledgment letters to Medical Center donors; and tracking donor recognition plaques and signage throughout campus, assisting with the gift detail that is essential to accurate placement of donor recognition plaques, and the creation and upgrading of donor walls throughout the campus.

Assists with the preparation of reports to donors.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1 to 3 years of professional or a combination of graduate studies or applicable volunteer experience

a combination of graduate studies applicable volunteer experience Proficiency in MS Office computer software applications, particularly Excel

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to interact well with others

Analytical, well-organized, and the ability to handle multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously and to consistently meets all deadlines

Ability to effectively manage projects that are both data driven and relationship driven

Detail-oriented and committed to accuracy

Sensitive, personable, and experienced in customer relations skills

Ability to initiate and complete projects and provide donor support with little supervision

Ability to work effectively in team environment

Able to assimilate data, exercise sound judgment, discretion, and confidentiality

A strong desire to contribute to and participate in the mission of the Office of Advancement

Preferred qualifications

Experience working with donors

Familiarity with fundraising databases or the SalesForce platform

Prior experience with donor recognition and acknowledgments

