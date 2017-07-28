INDOOR & OUTDOOR FACILITY MONITORS (TEMPORARY)
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Jul 28, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Title: INDOOR & OUTDOOR FACILITY MONITORS (TEMPORARY) Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $13.13 - $16.79 Hourly
Job Type: Part-Time Temporary Location: Multiple Locations, Arlington, VA, Virginia The Department of Parks and Recreation is hiring for seasonal/temporary Facility Monitors to staff indoor and outdoor facilities. Work will include monitoring both rectangular and diamond sports fields, indoor community centers and Arlington Public School gymnasiums, indoor Arlington Public Schools Aquatic Facilities, and Teen Skate Nights held at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. As a representative of the County, Facility Monitors provide customer service to drop-in and scheduled facility users to support a safe and positive experience.
The employee will use RecTrac to document scheduling and accepted payments; process reservations; and help patrons with registration and scheduling requests. This position will be asked to work alone at times and will he be held accountable for delegated tasks. We currently need facility monitors to work a variety of shifts including morning, mid-day, afternoons, and evenings and weekends.
Duties include:
Selection Criteria: Minimums: A high school diploma or GED and three months of experience in administering recreational programs or facility monitoring.
Desirables: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:
Special Requirements: If appointed to the position, the employee will wear a uniform and be capable of lifting up to 50 pounds. This position may require standing and walking for prolonged periods of time during the work shift.
The employee must maintain Adult CPR, Child CPR, First Aid, and AED training certification. Training and certification courses are provided by the County.
Additional Information: Work Hours: Work is seasonal in nature and hours vary and may include morning, mid-day, afternoons, and evenings on weekdays and weekends.
Work Location: Various Arlington Parks, Community and Fitness Centers, Aquatic Centers, and/or Arlington Public School locations.
Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
