Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

On-Call Assistant Teacher, Hoya Kids Learning Center - University Human Resources

Georgetown University, a leading employer in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, offers employees the opportunity to work with the most dynamic individuals in a caring, diverse and intellectually stimulating environment. Our staff and faculty contribute in a variety of ways to the exciting work being done on campus, in the nation's capital, and throughout the world.

Hoya Kids Learning Center (HKLC) is a child development and preschool facility caring for children of students, faculty and staff of Georgetown University. Dedicated to providing the highest quality child care in a safe, nurturing and loving environment, Hoya Kids fulfills a key component of Georgetown's educational mission to weave family needs into the fabric of the University community.

The On-Call Assistant Teacher assists full-time teachers and assistant teachers in providing an age appropriate child development program and activities by:

· Creating and maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for children

· Complying with statutory, regulatory, licensing and accreditation requirements

· Conducting and planning programs and activities that implement an emergent curriculum

· Developing and maintaining a relationship with parents that meets individual child's needs

The On Call Assistant Teacher has duties that include but are not limited to:

Creating and maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for children

· Demonstrates care and affection for each individual child.

· Identifies and take appropriate actions to eliminate unhealthy and unsafe conditions.

· Assists in classroom maintenance, toileting routines and meal/snack preparation.

Complying with statutory, regulatory, licensing and accreditation requirement

· Adheres to compliance requirements

· In cooperation with Center staff, corrects existing or potential deficiencies within the classroom or Center itself.

Conducting and planning programs and activities that implement the Center's curriculum

· Plans and prepares materials and supplies for activities.

· Conducts and/or assists with planned activities.

· Challenges each child to develop his or her own potential.

Developing and maintaining a relationship with parents which meets individual child's needs

· Provides v erbal and written communication concerning each child's daily activities and development.

erbal and written communication concerning each child's daily activities and development. · Communicates concerning behaviors, incidents, progress and problems.

Requirements

· High school diplomas or certified equivalency

· Enjoys working with children

· Strong relationship and communication skills

Preferred qualifications

· Some college level credits in Early Childhood Education (CDA, Associates Degree accepted) or equivalent experience

equivalent experience · Computer experience to include email, internet research, word processing, and PowerPoint

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.