Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Lead Applications Development Manager, Internet Services - McDonough School of Business

Located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business develops principled leaders committed to serving both business and society. Through our global perspective, we prepare students to compete in today's international business environment.

The Lead Applications Development Manager plays a critical role in the McDonough School of Business by working on large scale, enterprise-level projects that drive the development of efficient business processes while also working to integrate technologies that support multiple stakeholders. S/he supervises, coaches, and mentors junior resources while leading analysis and implementation of an end to end CRM solution to include identifying current business processes and/or look for opportunities to re-engineer BPs as may be required to gain multi-department buy in on a solution; and documents requirements and works within the overall project to ensure a sound implementation, data architecture, security architecture, and change management strategy. Reporting to the Director of Applications Development, the Lead Applications Development Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Digital Infrastructure Analysis, Design, and Development

Leads the MSBTC software development teams to design standards-based systems architecture to support access Salesforce.com based and other systems.

Develops technical architectural design specifications for the MSB's current and future network environments, including locally hosted, remotely hosted, and cloud hosted services.

Assists MSB network team in defining and developing network technologies.

Produces project design documents for complex projects, including concept, design, specifications, assessment, and implementation plans.

Maintains knowledge of technology trends relevant to the delivery of information in a web environment.

Investigates and proposes integrations between existing systems that would result in increased data efficiency or user functionality.

Technical Project Management:

Performs as senior manager for projects through the development life cycle; and initiates plans, executes, monitors, controls, and closes projects based on scope, time, and cost.

Manages the processes, procedures, people, material, and information required to plan, technically and graphically document, schedule, allocate resources; and delivers and maintains projects through the information technology lifecycle.

Leads program initiatives to draft, negotiate, and administer contracts for the acquisition of services on behalf of the university.

Issues, directs, and oversees RFP/RFI processes, including establishing requirements/specifications, performing vendor pre-qualification, evaluating proposals, developing bid analyses, and negotiating and draft agreements.

Assesses and mitigates contract risks during all phases of contract actions with business areas, through consultation with cross-functional areas such as Legal and information security.

Manages all projects tactically, driving success by applying proven communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills in order to produce timely, efficient, and high quality deliverables.

Technical Requirements Analyst

Supervises, solicits, and de-conflicts requirements definition meetings by functional area representatives.

Analyzes user needs and defines business processes to address those needs within the context of a pre-existing automated information system.

Analyzes requirements for clarity, completeness, and technical feasibility.

Develops system requirements specifications, requirements traceability matrix, and other artifacts required for requirements management.

Works closely with database engineers to analyze data model impacts and define database requirements with testing team to ensure testability of requirements and test coverage of requirements.

Maintains scopes, client expectations, technical design sessions, and architect technical/enterprise solutions that are aligned with business objectives.

Manages technical delivery of custom development, integrations, and data migration elements to ensure a quality solution is delivered.

Transcends organizational boundaries to identify unmet needs and solutions that are consistent with our guiding principles that promote a unified, sustainable IT architecture.

Interviews potential candidates on as needed basis.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for Master's degree or equivalent experience in computer science, technology, management information systems, computer engineering, or similar program

equivalent experience in computer science, technology, management information systems, computer engineering, or similar program 2 to 3 years of experience in the information technology field or similar, with experience in the analysis of functional requirements and the translation of those requirements into technical implementations

2 to 3 years of experience developing solutions for applications delivered as software as a service (SaaS), including leveraging native application programming interfaces (APIs), preferably for Salesforce/Force.com

Understanding of PM tools to manage project timelines and accuracy, ensuring project resource commitments are met, and track activities and variances

Conversant with agile, iterative software development methodology and related best practices

Experience developing applications in Salesforce.com, Force.com, Java, JavaScript, and/or PHP, as well as experience with XHTML, HTML, CSS, XML and/or XSL

Knowledge of current advances in information systems and technologies and their applications in libraries, education, and research

Experience in documenting, reviewing, and tracking requirements for a variety of projects, systems, and applications

Demonstrated understanding of higher education needs and environment with strong project/personnel management and interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and writing skills for effective communication with internal and external partners

Ability to work in a team and or leading in a team environment

Preference for Salesforce Certified Administrator (ADM201) and Developer (DEV401)

