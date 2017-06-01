Job Category : Adjunct Faculty

Adjunct Faculty, School Counseling - Graduate School of Education



The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (CEHD) invites applications from highly qualified Adjunct Faculty to teach graduate courses in its School Counseling program. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



This nationally recognized program emphasizes a multicultural social justice approach to school counseling. Courses are taught in the late afternoon or evening.



Required Qualifications:

Doctoral degree in counseling; and

Experience working in public schools.

Experience as a school counselor; and

University teaching experience.

Please visit https://gse.gmu.edu/counseling/ for more information on the Counseling and Development Program.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number POA332 at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

