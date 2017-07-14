Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Associate or Full Professor - Economist



The George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government invites applications from economists for a full-time, Tenured Associate or Full Professor. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Advise Ph.D. dissertations; and teach undergraduate, graduate and professional courses in macroeconomics and complementary areas.



Required Qualifications: The successful candidate will have a Ph.D., teaching experience, a commitment to policy-relevant research, a strong record of publication, and a commitment to seeking outside funding.



Preferred Qualifications: Preference will be given to candidates with experience teaching macroeconomics and writing successful grant proposals.



With more than 33,000 students, George Mason University is the largest state university in Virginia. Located on both the Arlington and Fairfax campuses, the Schar School is at the crossroads of government, nonprofit organizations, and private industry--just minutes from the nations capital.



The Schar School has 80 full-time faculty supported by policy practitioners and adjuncts as well as professional staff, who serve approximately 700 undergraduate students, 1,000 masters students, and 200 doctoral students in 14 different programs. The school encourages interdisciplinary research; faculty represent more than a dozen academic disciplines including economics, political science, regional studies, sociology, anthropology, engineering, law, health, and education. Faculty members have held high-level positions in government and private organizations.



The search committee will begin reviewing applications immediately, but all applications received by November 1, 2017, will receive full consideration and the position will remain open until filled. Expected start date is Fall 2018.

