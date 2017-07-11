Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Director of the School of Art, Full Professor/Associate Professor



Search Extended: Previous applicants are still under active consideration



The George Mason University School of Art, within the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), seeks applications for a visionary leader starting Fall 2018 to direct a dynamic program of art and design with a rising national reputation and an award-winning new facility as Director of the School of Art. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Located within the metro Washington, D.C., region, the School of Art is connected to the larger arts community in Washington and benefits from the resources of the national arts institutions and museums in the city.



Responsibilities: The Director of the School of Art advocates for the program both within and outside the university. The successful candidate is expected to:

Provide academic and artistic leadership by articulating and carrying out a shared vision for a vital and forward-looking School of Art;

Oversee faculty development, teaching, and promotion and tenure; active student recruitment, outreach, and promotion of the school; budget, resources, and development along with some external fundraising;

Create and sustain partnerships across the university and within the greater Mason community;

Oversee a faculty of 20 full-time and 30 part-time faculty, and six full-time administrative staff plus six part-time administrative staff; and

Work closely with the School of Art Associate Director and Faculty Advisory Council, as well as with the Dean and peer Directors of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, to coordinate the schools mission and operations.

Appropriate terminal degree in candidates field and professional experience sufficient to qualify for appointment to the rank of Full Professor/Associate Professor (with tenure or tenure-track);

Dynamic and innovative administrator-teacher-scholar with a specialty in any field represented within the School of Art;

Substantial administrative experience with a distinguished record of continuing research or creative activity;

High competency in teaching; and

Possess strong interpersonal and communication skills.

The School of Art is NASAD-accredited and offers a full range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs including B.A., BFA and MFA (with concentrations in Drawing, Graphic Design, New Media Art, Painting, Photography, Printmaking and Sculpture); MAT (Art Education with Licensure Certificate); M.A. and Certificate Program (Graphic Design); plus an undergraduate Honors Program and five minors (Art and Visual Technology, Graphic Design, Web Design, Photography and Arts as Social Change).To augment its degree programs, the School of Art emphasizes cross-disciplinary research and socially-engaged practices, and encourages the creation of collaborative projects involving students. School of Art partnerships include Provisions Library, Floating Lab, and EcoScience and Art, among others. There is a robust program of visiting lecturers through the Visual Voices Program, and students regularly visit galleries, museums, and artist studios in New York through the ArtsBus program. In addition, there is a significant presence of new media and graphic arts in the program, including an active chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts.For more information on the School of Art, visit: http://soa.gmu.edu/

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F123Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, a pdf with images and/or links to examples of scholarly and/or creative work (to be uploaded into field labelled ‘Other Doc), and list of three professional references with contact information. Review of candidates will begin after November 15, 2017.

