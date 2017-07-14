Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Tenure-Line Position in Industrial and Organizational Psychology



The George Mason University Department of Psychology invites applications for two Tenure-line faculty positions in Industrial and Organizational (IO) Psychology beginning Fall 2018. One position has been approved at the Assistant Professor-level (at either the new Ph.D. or advanced assistant-level) whereas the other position has been approved as open-rank, with possible consideration for more advanced faculty who have a demonstrated record of research productivity and external funding. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The successful candidate is expected to maintain a highly productive and impactful research program, teach graduate and undergraduate courses in IO psychology and/or quantitative methods, and direct graduate students research.



Required Qualifications: We are looking for individuals with a Ph.D. in IO psychology (or a related field such as organizational behavior, human resources, management, or labor and employment relations); a strong research record; and evidence of, or potential for, excellence at teaching/mentoring and obtaining external funding. Candidates who will have a Ph.D. conferred before the start of Fall 2018 classes will be considered eligible for this posting.



Preferred Qualification: The specific area of research interest is open, although teaching interests in “industrial/personnel” topics or quantitative methods would be a plus.



Masons IO Psychology Program has a tradition of excellence in research and teaching. There are currently five IO faculty members with a wide-range of research interests. In addition, the IO Program has a tradition of professional service to the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), with four SIOP Presidents affiliated with the program. The faculty are moreover engaged in the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Academy of Management (e.g., the Gender and Diversity in Organizations, Human Resources, Organizational Behavior, and Research Methods Divisions), and the Society for Occupational Health Psychology. The doctoral program has a strong research focus. More information about the Ph.D., M.A. and undergraduate concentration in IO Psychology and the Psychology Department can be found at http://psychology.gmu.edu and http://io.gmu.edu/io/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F8682z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, research and teaching statements, and a CV. In addition, three letters of reference should be submitted in one of the following ways: uploaded online, e-mailed to sridley@gmu.edu, or sent via USPS mail to Ms. Susan Ridley, I/O Search Coordinator, George Mason University, MS 3F5, Fairfax, VA 22030-4444.



The search committee will begin reviewing applications on September 1, 2017, and continue until the position is filled. Women, minority, and international candidates are particularly encouraged to apply.

