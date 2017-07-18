Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Tenure-Line Assistant or Associate Professor of Accounting



The George Mason University School of Business invites applications and nominations for a Tenure-Line Accounting faculty position to begin Fall 2018. All ranks will be considered, and salary will be commensurate with experience and level. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Publishing in premier business journals;

Teaching courses offered by the Accounting Area in the graduate and undergraduate programs (teaching load is 4 or 3 courses per academic year depending on qualifications); and

Service to the area, school and university.

Earned doctorate (or is expected to achieve prior to their hire date) from an accredited institution in accounting;

Candidates for the Associate Professor position must have an established record of excellence in research and teaching (such candidates may be considered for a tenured appointment, subject to school and university approval);

Record of scholarly and professional accomplishments consistent with an appointment for the appropriate rank; and

Collegiality and ability to work with other faculty members are critical.

The Accounting Area has diverse research and teaching interests. We offer a vibrant, ambitious and collegial research and teaching community. Research is highly valued in the area and at the school. At present, there are 22 full-time faculty members in the area. The Accounting Area faculty has published in many of the premier accounting journals including, and, as well as other top journals.Dedicated to excellence in teaching and research, the School of Business educates future business leaders through world-class, innovative academic programs and strategic business partnerships. Ranked among the top 100 undergraduate business school programs and part-time M.B.A. programs by the, the School of Business is accredited in both business and accounting by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Faculty are deeply engaged in the regional, national and international business communities; and their academic expertise combined with real-world experience provides a bridge in the classroom from academic theory to business practice.George Mason University is the largest public research university in Virginia, with an enrollment of approximately 35,000 students studying in over 200 degree programs. Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in a range of academic fields. It is classified as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Classifications of Institutes of Higher Education. Mason stands at the doorstep of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, with unmatched geographical access to a number of federal agencies and national laboratories. The northern Virginia business community includes a large number of Fortune 500 companies. In addition to its 677-acre main campus in Fairfax, Mason has campuses in Arlington and Prince William counties in Virginia, as well as an international campus in Songdo, Korea.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F142Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a letter of intent, a curriculum vitae, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Candidates will be contacted directly should additional materials be required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :